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Malaysia Rebukes Norway
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday condemned Norway after Oslo withdrew an export authorization connected to the transfer of Naval Strike Missile systems designated for Malaysia’s armed forces modernization initiative.
"I conveyed Malaysia’s vehement objection in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store regarding Norway’s unilateral and unacceptable decision to revoke the export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its associated launcher systems, ostensibly to protect Norway’s security," he stated on the US social media platform X.
Norwegian authorities reportedly defended the action by citing national security concerns, an explanation Anwar characterized as “unilateral and unacceptable.”
“Malaysia has honored every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation,” Anwar said. “Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith.”
The disagreement revolves around Malaysia’s procurement of the NSM anti-ship missile platform under the nation’s Littoral Combat Ship modernization project, regarded as a crucial pillar of Kuala Lumpur’s long-term maritime defense strategy.
Anwar cautioned that the termination of the license could seriously affect Malaysia’s military preparedness and potentially reshape wider regional security dynamics.
"I conveyed Malaysia’s vehement objection in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store regarding Norway’s unilateral and unacceptable decision to revoke the export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its associated launcher systems, ostensibly to protect Norway’s security," he stated on the US social media platform X.
Norwegian authorities reportedly defended the action by citing national security concerns, an explanation Anwar characterized as “unilateral and unacceptable.”
“Malaysia has honored every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation,” Anwar said. “Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith.”
The disagreement revolves around Malaysia’s procurement of the NSM anti-ship missile platform under the nation’s Littoral Combat Ship modernization project, regarded as a crucial pillar of Kuala Lumpur’s long-term maritime defense strategy.
Anwar cautioned that the termination of the license could seriously affect Malaysia’s military preparedness and potentially reshape wider regional security dynamics.
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