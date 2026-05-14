Crisis Club Milan's Champions League Return At Risk, Como In Europe

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ROME - AC Milan slumped into a full-blown crisis on Sunday after a 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta put their Champions League return at risk, while Como qualified for Europe for the first time.

Boos and whistles rang around at full time in a San Siro which had been abandoned by a large chunk of the over 70,000 fans well before the end of a match whose final score didn't reflect the balance of play.

Before leaving the stands, hardcore supporters loudly voiced their aggravation at the club's owners, American investment fund RedBird.

The chants only grew louder after Ederson, Davide Zappacosta and Giacomo Raspadori rattled Atalanta three goals ahead by the 51st minute.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed Milan back into the game in the 88th minute while Christoper Nkunku netted from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but those goals won't hide what was a dismal performance.

"The responsibility is mine, I'm the one leading the players. We've got a difficult match at Genoa next week and we have to do what we can to win," said coach Massimiliano Allegri. Milan are still just about in Serie A's top four but level on 67 points with fifth-placed Roma and in a tailspin after collecting just seven points since beating local rivals Inter Milan two months ago.

In that time Milan have scored only six goals, three of which came in one match, and the level of anger at the team peaked when winger Rafael Leao -- once a fan favourite -- was substituted just before the hour.

Defeat capped an awful day for Milan whose key rivals for a Champions League spot, Como and Roma, won at Verona and Parma respectively.

Tasos Douvikas rattled home the only goal of the game in the 71st minute at relegated Verona as Como guaranteed themselves at least a place in the Conference League. The lakeside outfit were only promoted to Serie A in 2024 and could yet finish the season in the top four, as they sit just two points behind Milan in sixth.

"Two years ago today we were promoted to Serie A and today we're qualifying for Europe," said coach Cesc Fabregas. "The team, the club, the fans have all grown. It's incredible. We will remember this day 20 years from now." Rome late show

Last-gasp penalty drama gave Roma a dramatic 3-2 win as Gian Piero Gasperini's team struck twice in stoppage time to pile pressure on Milan and Juve, who are a further point ahead in third.

Roma looked to have thrown away their chances of a top four finish when Mandela Keita shot Parma ahead with three minutes remaining.

But Devyne Rensch fired the away side level in the third minute of stoppage time and moments later was brought down by Sascha Britschgi.

From there chaos ensured as referee Daniele Chiffi initially thought Rensch had fouled Britschgi in a penalty area tussle. But Chiffi was called to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR and gave a spot-kick from which Donyell Malen, who had put Roma ahead in the 22nd minute, smashed home his 13th Serie A goal to the delight of the away fans.

Roma haven't played in Europe's top club competition since being knocked out by Porto in the last 16 seven years ago, and have the small matter of the Rome derby next weekend. Fan favourite Paulo Dybala, who set up Malen's opener, later said that the derby would be his last game in front of Roma's home support, with his contract expiring at the end of June. Earlier Jamie Vardy scored his first goal since January as Cremonese thumped rock-bottom Pisa 3-0 to boost their survival hopes.

Vardy lashed home just after the half hour to put Cremonese ahead against Pisa who were already down to 10 men -- they finished the match with nine -- after Rosen Bozhinov was booked twice in the space of seven minutes.

Further goals in the second half from Federico Bonazzoli and David Okereke moved Cremonese to within a point of Lecce, who sit just outside the relegation zone.