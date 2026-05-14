Remittances To Kingdom In Q1 At $1.23B
The data also showed that outbound remittances from the Kingdom increased by 13.6 per cent over the same period, totalling $477.4 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The United Arab Emirates ranked as the largest source of inbound remittances to Jordan, accounting for 22.9 per cent of the total, followed by the United States at 19.2 per cent and Saudi Arabia at 18.3 per cent.
Qatar contributed 9.5 per cent of total remittances, followed by Kuwait at 5.4 per cent, while other countries accounted for 24.7 per cent.
On outbound transfers, the data showed that Egypt remained the main destination for remittances sent from Jordan, making up 40.6 per cent of the total.
It was followed by Bangladesh at 11.9 per cent and the Philippines at 5 per cent, while other countries accounted for 42.5 per cent of outbound remittances, Petra reported.
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