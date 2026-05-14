Dhurandhar 2 OTT Update: Ranveer Singh Film Set For Digital Premiere, Check Details

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, is gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar. After a strong theatrical run, the action-packed spy thriller is set to reach a wider OTT audience with high expectations.

Dhurandhar The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, is all set for its digital premiere after a successful theatrical run. The action-packed sequel has been one of the most talked-about films of 2026, thanks to its high-octane spy thriller storyline and strong box office performance.

The film will release on OTT platform JioHotstar on May 15, giving audiences a chance to watch it from home. The makers have chosen a digital release after completing its theatrical window, making it one of the biggest OTT drops of the season.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already created strong buzz among fans for its stylish action sequences and intense storytelling. Ranveer Singh's performance has been widely praised, further increasing anticipation for its OTT debut.

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The movie continues its spy-thriller narrative with gripping twists and large-scale action. With its OTT release, fans who missed the theatrical run can now enjoy the full experience on JioHotstar starting May 15.