MK Stalin Expresses Gratitude To DMK Partners But Omits Cong Pledges Secular Front's Battle For TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin expressed gratitude to all alliance partners, party workers and leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), asserting that the coalition would continue its ideological and political journey despite failing to secure power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a detailed statement, Stalin said the alliance remained committed to protecting Tamil Nadu's rights and welfare and would continue to stand united against attempts to weaken the state's federal powers and social justice framework.

Thanking leaders and cadres of the DMK-led alliance, Stalin said the coalition had collectively faced several electoral battles since 2019, including two Lok Sabha elections, two Assembly elections, local body polls and multiple by-elections. He noted that several new parties had joined the alliance during the 2026 Assembly election campaign, strengthening what he described as a broad secular and democratic platform in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said he would never forget the trust reposed in him by alliance partners and political movements that stood with the DMK during the election campaign.

He thanked Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, and VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian, CPI(M) leader P. Shanmugam, IUML leader K.M. Kader Mohideen, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi leader E.R. Eswaran and several other alliance leaders for their cooperation during the campaign.

The DMK president also acknowledged the support extended by leaders and organisations that were not directly part of electoral politics but campaigned for the alliance.

He made special mention of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, who campaigned extensively across Tamil Nadu despite being 93 years old, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who had publicly stated that defeating ideological opponents was more important than seeking constituencies for electoral gain.

Stalin said that as leader of the alliance, he took full responsibility for all decisions related to seat-sharing talks, campaign coordination and political negotiations. He also expressed regret if any alliance leaders or cadres had faced inconvenience during the electoral process because of his political decisions.

Referring to the election outcome, Stalin said the alliance may not have achieved a complete victory, but securing over 1.54 crore votes and winning 72 Assembly seats reflected the enduring faith that the people of Tamil Nadu continued to place in the DMK-led front.

He further stated that several alliance partners had already declared that they would continue their association with the DMK even after the election results, which, according to him, demonstrated the ideological strength and unity of the coalition.

“As principled political parties, we will remain united and continue our journey for the welfare of the people and the rights of Tamil Nadu. We possess the strength and fighting spirit to protect Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.