Uber CEO Picks Delhi Metro Over Traffic, Calls It 'Fast, Affordable, Reliable' (WATCH)

A video of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi travelling on the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media, with many users saying even Uber's own chief trusts the metro more during peak-hour traffic.

The global tech executive was seen taking the metro from Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh, blending into the crowd like any regular commuter. Dressed in a traditional 'Modi jacket', Khosrowshahi casually moved through the station.

Sharing snippets from the journey online, Khosrowshahi described the Delhi Metro as“fast, affordable and reliable,” a remark that instantly struck a chord with Delhi residents who battle the city's notorious traffic congestion every day.

Internet reacts

Several users joked that if even the CEO of Uber prefers the metro during rush hour, it says everything about Delhi's chaotic roads. Others quipped that the city's traffic had officially“humbled” the Uber boss into becoming a metro commuter.

Photos and clips from the ride showed Khosrowshahi walking through metro stations, travelling inside the coach and casually interacting with fellow passengers.

"More than 10 million metro rides have been booked on the Uber app in India already-with a big shout out to Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) for helping unlock this vision at scale," he wrote in the caption.

In May 2025, Uber announced a common ticketing system for passengers using the Delhi Metro, further deepening its integration with the city's public transport network.