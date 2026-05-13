Trump Takes Nvidia To Beijing Arabian Post

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has joined US President Donald Trump on Air Force One on his trip to China, after initial indications the executive had not been invited.

Read that line again, because it tells you almost everything you need to know about modern markets.

A generation ago, the most important seat on a presidential trip to Beijing might have gone to an oil chief, a banker, or the head of an industrial conglomerate.

Today, it belongs to the man whose company designs the chips powering AI. There's no mistaking that this means that capital and influence have shifted. The centre of gravity in global markets has shifted with it.

This is why investors should pay close attention.

Nvidia is no longer simply a brilliant tech company riding a huge wave of demand. It's become something rarer and more valuable: a strategic asset in an era where computing power shapes economic strength, military capability, productivity growth and political leverage.

Markets often lag these transitions. They continue to analyse companies through the old toolkit of quarterly earnings, gross margins, unit sales and guidance revisions.

Of course, these are valuable and useful metrics, certainly, but incomplete. Some businesses now command premiums because they matter beyond the balance sheet.

Nvidia sits firmly in that category.

China is where this becomes especially significant.

Investors for years have watched the tug-of-war over semiconductor restrictions, export controls and technological containment. Many assumed Chinese demand for Nvidia was effectively lost.

I believe that conclusion has always been too simplistic.

Demand in China didn't disappear. It hit a political wall. And there's a huge difference, of course, in that.

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The appetite for AI infrastructure in the world's second-largest economy remains immense. Corporates want automation, researchers want compute, cloud providers want capacity, manufacturers want efficiency, logistics groups want optimization, and, as ever, national champions want technological scale.

None of those ambitions faded because Washington tightened rules. Rather, they were postponed.

Even a modest thaw matters. Markets do not need fireworks or a sweeping grand bargain. They need signs that channels may reopen, licences may broaden, approved products may move more smoothly, or dialogue has become more practical. Small policy shifts can have large valuation consequences when the addressable market is measured in hundreds of billions.

Many investors still frame Nvidia's next leg of growth almost entirely around US hyperscaler spending. For me, that's too narrow a lens. The next chapter may also include sovereign buyers, industrial AI adoption, enterprise acceleration and renewed overseas demand wherever political conditions soften.

Another truth deserves emphasis too.

China is working aggressively to build domestic alternatives, and it would be reckless to dismiss that effort. Capital, talent and strategic urgency can achieve a great deal. Yet replacing a market leader is harder than headlines suggest.

Semiconductor dominance is not just about designing a faster chip. It's about software ecosystems, developer loyalty, optimisation tools, reliability, installed base and years of embedded trust. Nvidia's advantage has been built layer by layer. Competitors can narrow gaps, but ecosystems are not cloned overnight.

This is why the market keeps returning to Nvidia despite concerns over valuation, competition and cycle fears. Leadership of this depth commands a premium.

Still, investors should remain clear-eyed. Every month that restrictions persist gives rivals more time to improve. Necessity is a formidable incubator of innovation.

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Over the long run, Chinese competition will become stronger, more credible and more investable.

Both ideas can be true simultaneously: Nvidia can remain the global leader while facing increasing pressure in parts of one crucial market.

Short term, however, this latest development is plainly constructive.

It suggests the White House views Nvidia as commercially and strategically important enough to have direct representation at the highest level. It suggests economics still has a voice in geopolitical disputes. It suggests advanced computing is now too important to be left out of the room.

That message travels far beyond one stock.

It's relevant for the likes of AMD, TSMC, ASML and the broader ecosystem tied to AI infrastructure. If trade friction eases even marginally, the benefits can ripple through the supply chain.

The larger lesson for investors is impossible to ignore.

Geopolitics no longer sits in the background as an occasional market nuisance. It now runs through revenue models, earnings assumptions and valuation multiples.

Tariffs move currencies, export rules move margins, and diplomatic symbolism moves trillion-dollar companies.

Nvidia embodies this new market order more clearly than any other listed name.

Jensen Huang joining the Beijing trip this week is more than a headline curiosity. It's a snapshot of where power resides in 2026.

Investors who grasp that shift early are, in my view, likely to prosper from it.

Those who shrug it off as ceremony may discover, as markets often do, that symbolism was the signal all along.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.