Nisus Builds UAE Construction Bridge Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited has announced a strategic push into the UAE construction market through New Consolidated Construction Company Limited, positioning the newly acquired contractor as a regional platform for infrastructure, real estate and specialised asset delivery across the Gulf.

The move brings NCCCL into one of the region's busiest project markets, where construction, transport, utilities, housing and technology-led infrastructure continue to attract large public and private capital commitments. GCC projects worth about $951 billion are under execution, while the wider pipeline exceeds $2 trillion, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounting for a substantial share of planned activity.

Nisus Finance, also known as NiFCO, said the expansion is designed to deepen its regional footprint by combining capital-market expertise with execution capability. NCCCL's UAE entry follows the September 2025 acquisition by Nisus Finance Projects LLP through an all-cash transaction that included Dh31 million in primary growth capital to strengthen the contractor's balance sheet and support expansion across India and the Gulf.

NCCCL, founded in 1946, is among the longest-running engineering, procurement and construction companies based in India. It has delivered more than 200 million square feet across residential, commercial, information technology parks, hospitals, industrial facilities and data centres. Its active order book is valued at more than Dh1.15 billion, with work linked to major developers and corporations including Prestige Group, L&T, Phoenix Mills and Bagmane Developers. Dr Amit Goenka, Chairman of NCCCL and Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group, said the contractor's entry into the UAE aligned with the growth trajectory of the construction sector, where established operators and new entrants are competing for projects driven by scale, speed and quality. He said NCCCL would seek to contribute through execution strength, brand credibility and long-term partnerships. See also Classrooms reopen as UAE eases education curbs See also Classrooms reopen as UAE eases education curbs The UAE platform is expected to function as a hub for construction, infrastructure and real estate capabilities, while supporting cross-border investment flows and partnerships across the wider GCC. Nisus Finance has framed the move as part of a wider strategy to integrate private capital, development expertise and project delivery at a time when regional governments are pushing urban expansion, logistics networks, advanced manufacturing, healthcare capacity and technology-driven infrastructure. NCCCL's initial areas of focus include specialised infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, healthcare assets and engineering-led solutions. The company plans a phased approach, giving priority to partnerships, sector-specific opportunities and governance systems intended to support scalable growth. Early engagements have taken place across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting the company's effort to build relationships before committing to large-scale delivery. Naushad Panjwani, Principal Adviser and Head of the Board at NCCCL, said the UAE offered a strong opportunity but warned that market success depended on dependability rather than presence alone. He said the company intended to bring an execution-first approach backed by capital discipline and a partnership mindset, with the UAE base serving as a long-term gateway to GCC opportunities. The expansion also reflects a shift in how infrastructure-focused financial platforms are positioning themselves. Construction groups entering the Gulf increasingly need more than contracting capacity; they require access to structured finance, governance credibility, risk controls and partnerships with public-sector entities, developers and institutional investors. Nisus Finance is seeking to use NCCCL as the operational arm of a broader urban infrastructure platform, linking asset management, transaction advisory and project execution. Nisus Finance manages ₹15.72 billion in assets for FY2025 and has reported a gross internal rate of return of more than 19 per cent across its investment activities. Its businesses span fund and asset management, transaction advisory and non-banking financial services, with a focus on urban infrastructure and real estate-linked opportunities. The company has also expanded investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East. See also ADNOC sharpens its energy expansion See also ADNOC sharpens its energy expansion The UAE construction market remains competitive, with more than 7,000 contractor licences and a growing mix of domestic, regional and international operators. Large-scale demand is being shaped by housing growth, transport connectivity, tourism-linked development, industrial zones, data centres, logistics facilities and sustainability-linked building standards. That provides room for specialist entrants, but also raises pressure on margins, labour deployment, procurement discipline and delivery timelines.