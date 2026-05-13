Qatar Surge To Top Of Medals Table

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar won seven gold medals on the second day of the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026, strengthening their position at the top of the medals table with a total of 29. Swimmers delivered five of the gold medals, while the men's 3x3 basketball team and the showjumping squad also emerged triumphant. Fencer Ali Owaida added another gold in the foil event.

Swimmers Saadeddin, Mohamed Mahmoud, Ali Tamer Hassan and Abdalla Elghamry each secured individual gold before combining to win the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Hamad Aquatic Centre.

In 3x3 basketball, Qatar's men produced a dominant display in the final, defeating Bahrain 20-11 to claim gold at Al Gharafa Sports Hall. The women's team also made history, winning their first-ever bronze medal after beating the UAE 13-9 in the regional multi-sport event.

Qatar's showjumping quartet of Faleh Suwaid al-Ajmi, Salman Mohammed al-Emadi, Khalid Mohammed al-Emadi and Bassem Mohammed produced a strong performance to win the 145cm team event.

The taekwondo team added more medals to the hosts' tally, securing two silver and three bronze at the Aspire Dome Wednesday. Qatar's bowling duo of Talal al-Marri and Bader al-Sada claimed silver in the doubles event, while Ali al-Obaidali also took silver after a 5-7 loss to Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Baabad in the 10-ball singles billiards final.

4th GCC Games Doha 2026 Hamad Aquatic Centre