Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Backs CLARITY Act Ahead Of Thursday Markup

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As the White House and Congress continue to shape the U.S. crypto regulatory landscape, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has thrown his weight behind the latest iteration of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY). He said the bill is now in a stronger, more bipartisan position as the Senate prepares to markup the broader crypto market-structure legislation on Thursday.

Armstrong disclosed his assessment in a post on X, emphasizing that the current draft reflects a rare moment of cross-aisle consensus.“I don't think it's ever been in a stronger or more bipartisan position,” he wrote, signaling support from a major industry player even as lawmakers broker delicate compromises on contentious topics like stablecoin yields and DeFi safeguards. He also noted a“healthy compromise” on stablecoin yield, reached through negotiations that included Senators Thom Tillis and Alsobrooks. The brokered agreement appears to have boosted momentum for the legislation, even as some concerns remain about the path forward.

The current CLARITY framework, according to Armstrong, also broadens the bill's reach in key areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized stocks, and the authority granted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to regulate crypto markets. Those elements are part of a broader debate about how to delineate compliance regimes for a fast-evolving sector-balancing investor protections with innovation and market access.

The timing of Armstrong's comments aligns with months of negotiation between the banking industry and crypto participants. The bill stalled earlier in the year after an initial draft faced pushback from industry players led by Coinbase, who argued that certain provisions created uncertainties or barriers for the market. Since then, lawmakers have pursued a revised version aimed at addressing core concerns while preserving Congress's oversight of a rapidly expanding space. A separate article highlighted how the markup date and the broader political dynamics are shaping expectations for what changes might survive the process.

In the background, polls and surveys illustrate a public-facing climate that is increasingly engaged with crypto policy. A 2025 survey by the National Cryptocurrency Association-spanning about 54,000 U.S. residents-puts ownership of cryptocurrency at roughly 20% of the population. The study also notes that younger investors dominate the user base, with about two-thirds of crypto owners under the age of 45, and a minority (roughly 15%) over 55. Among owners, investing remains the primary use case, cited by about half (52%) as a means to“invest in their financial future.”

Public sentiment toward policy reform sits on a slightly different axis. A HarrisX poll conducted earlier this month found that about 52% of registered U.S. voters supported passing the CLARITY Act into law, while 11% opposed its enactment. Taken together, the signals from industry leadership, lawmakers, and public opinion suggest a moment when a carefully calibrated regulatory bill could gain traction-provided lawmakers can resolve remaining points of disagreement, particularly around DeFi definitions and the treatment of tokenized assets.

Coinbase's Brian Armstrong publicly supports the latest CLARITY draft, calling it the strongest and most bipartisan iteration to date as the Senate moves toward markup. The compromise on stablecoin yield-brokered by Senators Tillis and Alsobrooks-appears to have reduced a major hurdle that previously stalled negotiations. New provisions in CLARITY reportedly expand coverage for DeFi activities, tokenized stocks, and strengthen the CFTC's authority to regulate crypto markets. Public sentiment is mixed but leaning toward support for policy reform: about 52% of registered voters in HarrisX's poll, and roughly 20% of Americans own crypto, according to the National Cryptocurrency Association's 2025 report.

Key takeawaysArmstrong's stance and the politics of market structure reform

Armstrong's comments underscore a broader trend: industry coalitions are aligning behind a version of CLARITY that they believe can withstand congressional scrutiny while acknowledging concessions. The banker-crypto negotiation dynamic has evolved from a stalemate to a calibrated bargaining room where stakeholders trade guardrails for clarity. The brokered stablecoin yield agreement-though still a live point of contention for some participants-has become a focal point that could determine whether the bill advances through committee stages and into floor debate.

Two elements anchor the current discourse. First, DeFi: the latest CLARITY text purportedly tightens oversight without stifling permissionless innovation, attempting to carve out a regulatory pathway that recognizes the practical realities of decentralized protocols. Second, tokenized stocks: the bill's language seeks to address how tokenized representations of traditional assets would operate within an asset-ownership and transfer framework that regulators can oversee. Critics have warned about overreach, but proponents argue that clearer delineation reduces legal ambiguity for market participants and issuers alike.

Meanwhile, the CFTC's expanded remit is a recurring theme: broader authority could help align crypto markets with existing commodity rules, potentially closing gaps that have long drawn regulatory attention. Advocates say it creates a consistent, rules-based environment that could encourage institutional participation, while opponents warn of overreach that could hamper innovation. The evolving language will likely be a proxy for how aggressively U.S. regulators intend to pursue crypto-market structure in the coming years.

Public sentiment, ownership, and investor behavior

The cautionary note from public sentiment matters because policy outcomes are increasingly tethered to political and cultural support beyond technocratic circles. The National Cryptocurrency Association's 2025 State of Crypto Holders report-drawing on a substantial nationwide sample-paints crypto ownership as a cross-section of the population with a notable skew toward younger demographics. The finding that 20% of Americans own cryptocurrency signals a broad base of potential voters who may weigh policy decisions, even if the sector remains a minority in total terms.

The demographic slice matters for market participants. With 67% of crypto owners under 45, the policy debate intersects with a generation that will shape the sector's trajectory for years to come. The same survey indicates that investment remains the top motivator for holdings, which has implications for how policy changes could influence market activity, risk appetite, and long-term adoption. On the political front, the HarrisX poll-conducted among registered voters-adds a layer of electoral context: a majority showing support for CLARITY's passage suggests that policymakers may find it advantageous to push forward with a version deemed acceptable by both industry and broader citizenry, though opposition remains in measurable pockets.

For investors and builders, the practical takeaway is that policy momentum could translate into clearer compliance pathways and potentially reduce regulatory risk for compliant players. Yet the precise contours of DeFi governance, stablecoin oversight, and the treatment of tokenized assets remain live debates. The next weeks will reveal how much of the compromise translates into enforceable rules and which provisions survive the markup process.

What to watch next

As Thursday's Senate markup approaches, market participants will be parsing whether lawmakers preserve the hard-worn compromises on stablecoins and DeFi while expanding clarity on tokenized equities and CFTC oversight. The outcome will shape the trajectory of U.S. crypto markets, determine whether major platforms can operate with greater regulatory certainty, and influence how innovative projects structure their compliance approaches. With public opinion showing notable support for reform, the key question remains: can Congress finalize a framework that protects investors, preserves competitive dynamics, and avoids hampering innovation in an industry still finding its regulatory footing? Watch for the final language of the markup and any amendments that signal a durable consensus or a fallback to earlier sticking points.

Source-based signals aside, the evolution of CLARITY-tied closely to the broader market-structure debate-will continue to intersect with how institutions engage with digital assets, how DeFi protocols navigate compliance, and how tokenized assets are treated under traditional regulatory paradigms. Investors and developers should monitor committee discussions, potential stakeholder briefings, and any new regulatory guidance that might accompany or follow enactment, as those elements will shape risk, opportunity, and timelines for deployment in the U.S. market.

Note: For context on the policy arc and related reporting, readers may reference contemporaneous coverage detailing the ongoing markup and negotiations surrounding the CLARITY Act and the broader crypto market-structure bill.

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