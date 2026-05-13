Armstrong: Clarity Act Near, Could Bring Crypto Certainty

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is publicly backing the latest iteration of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY) as the U.S. Senate prepares to markup the crypto market structure package. The development arrives amid renewed signals of cross‐party alignment on a set of framework conditions for digital assets, including clarified rules for stablecoins, DeFi, and tokenized securities.

According to Cointelegraph, Armstrong described the newest CLARITY version as“stronger” and in a more bipartisan position than prior drafts. He noted that the banking andcrypto industries have reached a“healthy compromise” on stablecoin yield, one of the principal sticking points that had stalled movement on the broader market structure bill in January.

The updated CLARITY bill reportedly strengthens provisions related to decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized stocks, and clarifies the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) authority to regulate crypto markets. Armstrong indicated that these refinements address several core regulatory concerns while seeking to balance innovation with consumer protections.

These remarks and the bill's pending markup follow months of negotiations between the banking sector and the crypto industry. The discussions culminated in January 2025 when industry participants, led by Coinbase, rejected the draft version before renewed talks produced this latest iteration. A Cointelegraph article tracking the markup cycle highlights the evolving contours of the bill ahead of committee consideration.

Related: Latest version of crypto market structure bill raises eyebrows ahead of Senate markup

The latest CLARITY draft is described as having stronger bipartisan support and a more workable compromise on stablecoins, according to industry participants. Improvements address DeFi, tokenized stocks, and enhance the CFTC's mandate to regulate crypto markets. Negotiations reflect ongoing tensions between traditional financial incumbents and crypto industry advocates, with a path forward dependent on legislative accommodations. Public opinion data cited in the report show sizable civilian engagement with crypto and varying levels of policy support among voters.

Key takeawaysRegulatory trajectory and implications for market structure

The CLARITY framework sits at the intersection of several long‐standing regulatory priorities: defining the roles and responsibilities of U.S. financial regulators over crypto activities, clarifying who guards consumer protection in custody and exchange activities, and determining the permissible boundaries for novel products such as stablecoins and tokenized assets. The current iteration's emphasis on DeFi and tokenized stocks indicates an attempt to bring widely used, decentralized activity into a more clearly defined regulatory perimeter without stifling innovation.

From a policy perspective, the heightened CFTC authority signals a potentially more centralized approach to overseeing many crypto market activities that fall outside traditional securities and commodities definitions. For market participants, this could translate into clearer registration, reporting, and compliance expectations, as well as a more consistent enforcement posture. For banks and custodians seeking to integrate crypto services, the bill's provisions-together with ongoing international considerations-could influence licensing pathways, AML/KYC obligations, and cross‐border operating standards as part of a broader convergence with frameworks like MiCA in the European Union.

Analysts will watch how the final markup reconciles stablecoin mechanics with consumer protections, risk disclosures, and settlement timelines. The package's reception will be weighed against existing regulatory landscapes, including potential implications for licensing requirements and supervisory cooperation between federal regulators and state jurisdictions.

Public sentiment, demographics, and policy receptivity

Industry advocacy groups report that approximately 20% of the U.S. population owns cryptocurrency, based on the National Cryptocurrency Association's 2025 State of Crypto Holders survey, which surveyed about 54,000 Americans. The demographic breakdown shows a substantial share of holders under 45, underscoring a generation with considerable exposure to digital assets and a likely interest in policy stability that preserves access to financial innovation.

The same survey found that the leading use case cited by holders was investment-roughly 52% indicated they use digital assets to pursue financial growth or diversification. This aligns with broader narratives about crypto as a portfolio allocation rather than a purely transactional medium, highlighting the relevance of robust regulatory frameworks to protect investors while enabling prudent market growth.

A HarrisX poll conducted earlier this month reinforced a favorable view toward legislative action, showing that about 52% of registered U.S. voters surveyed supported passing the CLARITY Act, with roughly 11% opposed. The results suggest that a broad cross‐section of the electorate may favor a clarified regulatory regime for digital assets, provided it maintains market integrity and consumer protections.

For policymakers and compliance teams, these data points underscore the practical importance of a coherent regulatory framework that can accommodate digital asset innovation while delivering predictable rules for market participants and investors alike. The evolving conversation around DeFi, tokenized securities, and the appropriate scope of the CFTC's remit remains central to the ongoing regulatory debate in the United States.

Related analysis: Will the CLARITY Act be good - or bad - for DeFi? - a publication exploring the policy and market structure implications of the act within the U.S. regulatory landscape.

In the broader policy context, the CLARITY bill's progression intersects with international expectations for crypto governance, potential licensing regimes, and cross‐border oversight paradigms. As lawmakers weigh the balance between safeguarding consumers and enabling financial innovation, institutions-exchanges, banks, asset managers, and corporate treasuries-will monitor for changes that affect licensing thresholds, capital requirements, and compliance reporting protocols. The outcome could shape how crypto markets are integrated into mainstream financial infrastructure, including the potential for more standardized treatment of stablecoins and related settlement mechanisms.

Looking ahead, observers will be focused on the markup's final language, the degree of regulatory alignment with other major markets, and the readiness of industry participants to meet any newly codified obligations. While the latest iteration has sharpened certain elements and broadened regulatory clarity, actual legislative adoption will depend on continued negotiation, stakeholder input, and the resolution of outstanding technical and legal questions raised by DeFi, tokenized assets, and evolving market structures.

As this process unfolds, compliance teams and legal counsel should track the bill's amendments, committee reports, and potential cross‐agency guidance that could accompany enactment. The next phase will determine not only the letter of the law but also how financial institutions position themselves to operate within a newly defined U.S. crypto regime.

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