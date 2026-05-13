Community Groups Call For Mass Rally To Mark Nakba Anniversary And Support Hashemite Custodianship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Various community organizations and camp leaders have called on Jordanians of all backgrounds to participate in a large-scale public march starting from the Al-Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman following Friday prayers, coinciding with the anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.

In a statement released on Wednesday, prominent figures and residents of refugee camps emphasized that the rally serves to reaffirm support for the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. They also expressed their backing for His Majesty King Abdullah II's ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to defend Palestinian rights.

The statement noted that broad public participation in the march reflects national belonging and loyalty to the Hashemite throne, symbolizing Jordanian unity behind the Kingdom's leadership on central regional issues.

According to the organizers, a preliminary gathering will take place at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Talbieh Camp Services Committee, with the march officially commencing at 11:00 a.m.

Separately, the "We Strive for Excellence" Association issued a call for citizens to join the demonstration after Friday prayers. The association stated that the event is intended to show solidarity with Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian cause and to demonstrate the unity of the people under the Hashemite banner during the Nakba commemoration.

//Petra// AF