S&P Tear Sheet: GTJAI Continues To Play A Key Role In The Group's International Strategy



HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, in its latest Tear Sheet, S&P Global stated that it expects Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International” or“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, and its intermediate holding company Guotai Haitong Financial Holdings Ltd. (“GTHTFH”), to continue to play a key role in the international strategy of their ultimate parent Guotai Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. (“GTHT”). In its Tear Sheet, S&P Global pointed out that the business synergies between GTJAI and its parent company, particularly in investment banking and wealth management, reinforce its importance within the group. International development is one of GTHT's core strategic priorities, and GTJAI will continue to play a key role in the Group's efforts to strengthen its global presence. In 2025, GTJAI and GTHTFH recorded 284% and 85% profits growth, respectively, and accounted for about 3% and 8% of GTHT's net profit during the year. This strong financial performance robustly demonstrates the Company's contribution to the overall business of the Group. S&P Global expects that GTJAI will remain one of the Group's core subsidiaries over the next two years and will continue to receive support from GTHT, with its issuer credit rating and“stable” outlook moving in tandem with those of the parent. S&P Global believes that GTJAI has access to timely parental support, including indirect benefits from the Shanghai government through GTHT if needed. This Tear Sheet fully reflects the Company's current situation and expectations for future development. GTJAI will resolutely align with the Group's international strategy, continuously enhance its own professional capabilities and the efficiency of business synergies with the Group, and contribute to Guotai Haitong Group's goal of becoming a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness and market leadership. Note: This article is based on an independent opinion document (Tear Sheet: Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd. And Guotai Haitong Financial Holdings Ltd.) published by S&P Global Ratings on May 5, 2026. This document does not constitute a rating action. About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI's business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned“Baa2” and“BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG“AAA” rating, Wind ESG“A” rating and SynTao Green Finance“A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 81% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211/ 2611), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China's capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit .

