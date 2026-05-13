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Peru's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Peru's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


2026-05-13 02:13:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Director General of State Protocol and Ceremonies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru Eduardo Perez del Solar has received a copy of the credentials of HE Abdullah bin Jassim Al Ziyara as Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Peru.

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Gulf Times

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