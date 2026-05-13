Saudi Arabia Previously Launched Covert Attacks On Iran: Report
According to Reuters, the previously unreported attacks marked the first known instance of Saudi Arabia directly carrying out military operations on Iranian soil, highlighting a more assertive stance by the kingdom against its main regional rival.
Two Western officials told Reuters that the strikes, conducted by the Saudi Air Force, were believed to have taken place in late March. One official described them as“tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi Arabia was hit.”
The report did not specify the locations or targets of the attacks inside Iran.
Responding to a Reuters request for comment, a senior Saudi Foreign Ministry official did not directly confirm whether the strikes had taken place.
The development comes as The Wall Street Journal reported two days earlier, citing informed sources that the United Arab Emirates had also secretly conducted military strikes against Iran - a move the newspaper said positioned the UAE as one of the active parties in the conflict.
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