Strong Public Response To Qatar Red Crescent's Adahi Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), Mohammed Badr Al Sada, said the 2026 Adahi campaign, launched under the slogan "Make Their Eid," has received strong engagement from the Qatari community, reflecting deeply rooted values of solidarity and compassion among citizens and residents alike.

Al Sada said the campaign remains one of the organization's leading seasonal humanitarian initiatives, supporting refugees, displaced people, and communities affected by conflicts and disasters around the world.

He explained that the initiative allows donors to complete the Adahi process easily, from selecting beneficiary countries and reserving sacrifices to payment procedures, while the Qatar Red Crescent oversees slaughtering and distribution operations in line with Islamic guidelines and approved health standards.

Al Sada stressed that the campaign goes beyond facilitating the ritual itself, transforming sacrificial meat into urgent food assistance that helps ease food insecurity in crisis-hit regions, while also delivering hope and reassurance to vulnerable families facing harsh living conditions.

The campaign aims to reach more than 209,000 beneficiaries across 16 countries through the distribution of 10,680 sheep, cattle, and goats.

Targeted countries include the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, Niger, Tajikistan, Gambia, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, and Uganda.

He added that Qatar Red Crescent's overseas offices and missions play a central role in supervising procurement, slaughtering, and distribution operations, while ensuring transparency, quality standards, and proper implementation across all stages of the campaign.

Al Sada also praised the continued support of the Qatari community and the role of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities in supporting and licensing humanitarian initiatives, calling on the public to continue contributing to efforts aimed at easing the suffering of vulnerable communities worldwide.