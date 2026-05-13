Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University

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Simon Usherwood is Professor of Politics & International Studies in the School of Social Sciences & Global Studies at the Open University. He is also Visiting Research at the Centre for Britain and Europe, University of Surrey, where he worked 2003-21. Between 2017 and 2019, he was Deputy Director of the ESRC's "UK in a Changing Europe" programme. His research focuses on euroscepticism, both in the UK and across the EU, as well as UK-EU relations. He is Chair of UACES (the UK's European Studies association) 2021-24.

–present Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Surrey

2004 LSE, PhD European Politics

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