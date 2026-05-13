Under The Patronage Of Saif Bin Zayed The Ninth Edition Of The International Exhibition For National Security And Resilience (ISNR 2026) To Launch In Abu Dhabi Next Week

The exhibition area has expanded to 28,000 square metres, a 17% increase over the previous edition. The number of participating companies has increased by 19%, reaching 253 exhibitors. The event has attracted participation from 37 countries, reflecting a 6% growth, including nine countries participating for the first time. National companies make up 60% of the total exhibitors, while international companies account for 40%. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's) make up 20% of the total exhibitors. The UAE Pavilion is the largest among all pavilions participating in this year's edition. Six new features are launching at this edition. The 2026 edition features eight security sectors. Launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, attracting global decision-makers and experts.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:May 2026 - Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026 is set to take place from 19 to 21 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The launch was announced during a press conference held on Wednesday to reveal the final preparations for ISNR 2026.

ISNR 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the UAE Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. Rabdan Academy serves as the official Academic Partner as well as Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is the Strategic Enablement Partner, while the Cyber Security Council is the Cyber Security Partner. Presight is recognised as the AI Industry Leader, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is the Destination Partner, PwC is the Knowledge Partner, Secure Life Group is the Gold Sponsor, and Aligned Edges is the Silver Partner.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for ISNR 2026, announced during a press conference that the ninth edition of ISNR will be the largest in the event's history. He emphasized that it highlights the UAE's leadership in advancing national security systems and resilience by attracting top decision-makers, experts, and global companies specializing in modern security technologies.

He noted that ISNR 2026 coincides with the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, embodying the UAE leadership's vision to establish the country as a global hub for security dialogue and future solutions. The summit will address key global challenges and transformations, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in supporting and sustaining security and emergency systems, aligning with the Ministry of Interior's approach to adopting advanced solutions and technologies.

Major General Al Raisi added that ISNR 2026 will witness the launch of several new initiatives, including the AI Security Forum and the Code Breaker Hackathon, alongside the Fire Hub. These initiatives aim to enhance knowledge exchange, explore the future of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and showcase the latest solutions and technologies in infrastructure protection and emergency response. He emphasised that the exhibition continues to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for security cooperation and innovation.

He also noted that ISNR 2026 will feature eight core sectors, including homeland security, cybersecurity, commercial security, physical and premier security, fire and safety, policing and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, and artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance technologies.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“ISNR serves as a strategic platform that enhances national readiness to address rapidly evolving challenges at both regional and international levels. The event's continuous growth reflects the resilience of the national economy and the exhibition sector's ability to boost the competitiveness of national industries by opening new markets, building strategic partnerships, and transferring and localising knowledge within the country.”

Al Dhaheri revealed that this year's edition has seen growth across all performance indicators, including exhibition space, participating companies, and countries. The number of exhibitors has increased by 19% to 253 companies compared to the previous edition, while the total exhibition space has grown by 17% to 28,000 square metres. National companies account for 60% of the exhibitors, with international companies making up 40%. SMEs represent 20% of the total exhibitors, highlighting the exhibition's role in empowering this vital sector. Additionally, participation from 37 countries marks a 6% increase compared to the previous edition, with nine countries participating for the first time.

Brigadier General Ahmed Nasser Al-Kindi, Director of the Crisis and Disaster Management Department at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, said:“Abu Dhabi Police's participation reflects its keenness to enhance the readiness of security and police work for the future, showcasing its innovative projects and initiatives that support institutional leadership. These initiatives align with the wise leadership's vision to utilise artificial intelligence and modern technologies to provide proactive security services that enhance quality of life and solidify Abu Dhabi's position as one of the safest cities in the world.”

He added that, through its participation, Abu Dhabi Police is presenting an integrated system of smart projects and technologies in the fields of security, traffic, technology, and awareness. Key highlights include the Disaster Victim Identification Team, the Security Event Management System (WEB-EOC), the Aman platform, the Safe City Artificial Intelligence System, drones, the Virtual Training Platform, as well as specialised initiatives and interactive presentations.

Brigadier General Al-Kindi pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police's participation in ISNR 2026 embodies its continuous commitment to developing an integrated and innovative security system capable of addressing future challenges. This contributes to maintaining the safety and security of society and reinforces the UAE's position as a global model of security, stability, and innovation

Brigadier General Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khayal, Director of the Police Sports Association at the Ministry of Interior, stated that the launch of the ISNR Fitness Championship for the Civil Defence Challenge and Community Challenge categories comes as part of supporting sports initiatives aimed at enhancing physical readiness and instilling a culture of teamwork and discipline. He emphasised that the championship represents a sports and community platform that brings together various entities and institutions in a competitive environment that reflects values of cooperation, challenge, and excellence.

He added that the championship is witnessing wide participation from various entities, with 60 teams competing in the Firefighters category and 46 teams in the Community category, reflecting the significant interest in the championship and its sports and community objectives. He explained that this participation contributes to raising awareness of the importance of physical fitness as a key component in enhancing efficiency and readiness, in addition to fostering team spirit and collective work, ultimately building a community that is more prepared and capable of addressing challenges.

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al-Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, highlighted the first edition of the“Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit 2026,” accompanying ISNR 2026, affirming that the summit serves as an international platform bringing together leading security officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the future of security and national preparedness amid rapid technological transformations.

Al Saeedi added that the summit focuses on several strategic themes related to the future of security, including AI-enabled governance, predictive security, the development of intelligence systems, and the strengthening of research and institutional partnerships, in a manner that supports decision-making and enhances national preparedness and resilience in addressing evolving challenges and crises.

He further explained that the summit will feature more than 60 speakers from over 15 countries, alongside a distinguished group of national institutions, international organisations, universities, and think tanks, thereby fostering international dialogue and joint cooperation to develop more sustainable and future-ready security solutions that reflect the UAE's vision and proactive approach in supporting security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

Al Saeedi also noted that the summit program includes the“Circles of Resilience,” a specialised youth platform aimed at empowering young people and engaging them in future-focused discussions related to artificial intelligence, security technologies, and national defence. The initiative seeks to sharpen their skills, strengthen their readiness to lead the security and defence sectors in the future, and foster a culture of innovation and proactiveness among the next generation of national talent.

The ninth edition of ISNR will feature the announcement of numerous agreements and commercial deals, underscoring the exhibition's vital role in supporting the development of national industries, enhancing their competitiveness, fostering partnerships, and adding value across various economic sectors.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.