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INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLEPIERRE SA AS OF APRIL 30, 2026


2026-05-13 11:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLEPIERRE SA AS OF APRIL 30, 20261

Paris – May 13, 2026

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF APRIL 30, 2026

Date 04/30/2026
Company name Klépierre
Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
Mnemonic LI
Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISIN FR0000121964
Total number of shares 286,861,172
Total number of voting rights
Number of theoretical voting rights 2 286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights 3 286,298,446


AGENDA
July 3, 2026
July 6, 2026
July 7, 2026
July 29, 2026		 Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment
Record date for the final dividend payment
Final dividend payment
First-half 2026 earnings (after trading)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 - ...
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 -...
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company's portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:


1 Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
2 Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of April 30, 2026, Klépierre SA owns 562,726 of its own shares.
3 Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR_KLEPIERRE_NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS April 2026

MENAFN13052026004107003653ID1111110455



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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