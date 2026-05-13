Russian Drone Hits Residential Building In Ivano-Frankivsk, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, there has been a hit on a residential building. We are clarifying the circumstances," Martsinkiv said.

He added that the danger is still ongoing.

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According to local Telegram channels, a fire broke out in the city after the enemy drone strike on the building. Rescue services have already arrived at the scene.

Later, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported that there are injured as a result of the strike on the residential building.

She added that according to preliminary information, the injuries are not serious and medical assistance is being provided.

Onyshchuk stressed that the air raid alert is ongoing and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Martsinkiv later clarified that three people were evacuated from the building hit by the enemy drone.

According to him, rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire at the scene.