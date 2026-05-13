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Germany Backs Reducing Veto Power in EU Decisions
(MENAFN) Germany, together with around a dozen other EU member states, is backing efforts to make it more difficult for individual countries to block collective European Union decisions on foreign policy, according to statements from Germany’s foreign minister.
During an address at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin, the minister presented a six-point reform proposal for the EU. The plan largely aligns with ideas previously promoted by the President of the European Commission, who has called for institutional changes within the bloc and urged leaders to “use the momentum” following recent political shifts in Europe.
The discussion also comes amid ongoing debates over internal EU divisions, including tensions involving Hungary, which has often taken positions opposing majority EU decisions, particularly regarding support for Ukraine. One example cited by EU officials involves disputes linked to energy transit issues affecting Hungarian imports.
During an address at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin, the minister presented a six-point reform proposal for the EU. The plan largely aligns with ideas previously promoted by the President of the European Commission, who has called for institutional changes within the bloc and urged leaders to “use the momentum” following recent political shifts in Europe.
The discussion also comes amid ongoing debates over internal EU divisions, including tensions involving Hungary, which has often taken positions opposing majority EU decisions, particularly regarding support for Ukraine. One example cited by EU officials involves disputes linked to energy transit issues affecting Hungarian imports.
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