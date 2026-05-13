Man Who Allegedly Killed Mother Arrested

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- A man in his twenties was apprehended on Wednesday after allegedly killing his mother inside their home in south Amman, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

The South Amman police operations room received a report that the suspect struck his mother on the head with a stick and fled the scene, said the directorate's spokesman.

Police located and arrested the young suspect, who was found to have a history of mental illness, the spokesperson said, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

//Petra// AO