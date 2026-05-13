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Ukraine Expresses Airspace Security Collaboration with Baltic States
(MENAFN) Ukraine has expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with the Baltic states and Finland on airspace security following recent drone-related incidents near Latvia, according to reports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday that he had discussed the situation with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and reaffirmed Kyiv’s willingness to coordinate efforts aimed at improving regional airspace protection.
According to Sybiha, “The investigations proved that this was the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia,” as he wrote on the social media platform X.
He added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia as well as other Baltic countries and Finland.
Latvia had previously submitted a formal protest to Russia on May 7 after reporting that several drones crossed into its airspace from Russian territory. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said it summoned a Russian diplomatic representative to deliver an official complaint regarding the incident, which involved drones entering the eastern regions of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
In response, Russia described the situation as “an attempted Ukrainian terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure” near St. Petersburg, alleging that drones were launched from the direction of Latvian airspace.
Russia’s Defense Ministry further claimed that its air defense systems tracked six drones during the event and also reported the presence of French-made Dassault Rafale and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Latvian airspace.
It also stated that a Ukrainian-made An-196 Lyutyy drone entered
Russian territory and was intercepted near Pskov, according to the same reports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday that he had discussed the situation with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and reaffirmed Kyiv’s willingness to coordinate efforts aimed at improving regional airspace protection.
According to Sybiha, “The investigations proved that this was the result of Russian electronic warfare deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones from their targets in Russia,” as he wrote on the social media platform X.
He added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia as well as other Baltic countries and Finland.
Latvia had previously submitted a formal protest to Russia on May 7 after reporting that several drones crossed into its airspace from Russian territory. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said it summoned a Russian diplomatic representative to deliver an official complaint regarding the incident, which involved drones entering the eastern regions of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
In response, Russia described the situation as “an attempted Ukrainian terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure” near St. Petersburg, alleging that drones were launched from the direction of Latvian airspace.
Russia’s Defense Ministry further claimed that its air defense systems tracked six drones during the event and also reported the presence of French-made Dassault Rafale and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Latvian airspace.
It also stated that a Ukrainian-made An-196 Lyutyy drone entered
Russian territory and was intercepted near Pskov, according to the same reports.
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