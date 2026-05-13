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Iran Delivers Its Official Response to US Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran has delivered its official response to a recent US proposal aimed at ending ongoing conflict, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary, according to reports from Iranian state media.
Officials indicated that discussions at this stage are expected to concentrate on efforts to bring the regional conflict to an end, though no detailed framework was provided regarding the next steps.
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that the response is centered on halting what it describes as a war involving the US and Israel across multiple fronts, with particular attention to developments in Lebanon, while also emphasizing maritime security considerations.
A source cited by Tasnim News Agency stated that Iran is seeking guarantees that it will not face future attacks under any prospective agreement, alongside broader security assurances.
The same reporting suggests the proposal includes demands such as the lifting of US sanctions, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz under specified conditions, and the removal of restrictions on oil exports within a 30-day period.
Officials indicated that discussions at this stage are expected to concentrate on efforts to bring the regional conflict to an end, though no detailed framework was provided regarding the next steps.
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that the response is centered on halting what it describes as a war involving the US and Israel across multiple fronts, with particular attention to developments in Lebanon, while also emphasizing maritime security considerations.
A source cited by Tasnim News Agency stated that Iran is seeking guarantees that it will not face future attacks under any prospective agreement, alongside broader security assurances.
The same reporting suggests the proposal includes demands such as the lifting of US sanctions, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz under specified conditions, and the removal of restrictions on oil exports within a 30-day period.
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