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Saudi, UAE Leaders Hold Phone Call on Regional Developments, Cooperation
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional developments, according to official reports.
A Saudi news agency said the two leaders reviewed the latest regional situation and ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability across the region.
An Emirati media outlet also confirmed the call, stating that both sides discussed fraternal ties and various areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries. It added that they examined regional developments and their implications for both regional and international security and stability, along with efforts to address current challenges.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
A Saudi news agency said the two leaders reviewed the latest regional situation and ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability across the region.
An Emirati media outlet also confirmed the call, stating that both sides discussed fraternal ties and various areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries. It added that they examined regional developments and their implications for both regional and international security and stability, along with efforts to address current challenges.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
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