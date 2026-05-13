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China's Company Considers Coal Power Plant Project In Kazakhstan

China's Company Considers Coal Power Plant Project In Kazakhstan


2026-05-13 05:35:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. China's East Hope Group is considering the construction of a 1 GW coal-fired power plant to support a future aluminum production complex in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The statement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chen Lei, Chief Strategy Investment Officer of East Hope Group. The sides discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in the Kostanay region.

The Chinese company also expressed interest in projects in renewable energy and the coal industry.

Akkenzhenov noted the Ministry of Energy's readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing Kazakhstan's industrial and energy potential. The sides also emphasized the importance of attracting investment, introducing advanced technologies, localizing production, and creating high-skilled jobs.

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