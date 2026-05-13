China's Company Considers Coal Power Plant Project In Kazakhstan
The statement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chen Lei, Chief Strategy Investment Officer of East Hope Group. The sides discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in the Kostanay region.
The Chinese company also expressed interest in projects in renewable energy and the coal industry.
Akkenzhenov noted the Ministry of Energy's readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing Kazakhstan's industrial and energy potential. The sides also emphasized the importance of attracting investment, introducing advanced technologies, localizing production, and creating high-skilled jobs.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment