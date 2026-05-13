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African Nations Back Initiative to Curb UN Veto Use in Mass Atrocity Cases
(MENAFN) Eleven African countries have signed onto an initiative spearheaded by France and Mexico that seeks to curb the use of veto powers at the UN Security Council in situations involving genocide and other large-scale atrocities, according to statements made Tuesday by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
As stated in a post shared on the social media platform X, the new commitments were revealed during the Africa Forward Summit held in Kenya.
“A step has been taken to protect the world's people from mass atrocities: genocide, crimes against humanity, and the most serious war crimes,” Barrot said.
According to reports, the inclusion of the additional African nations raises the number of countries supporting the initiative to 118.
The proposal, introduced by France and Mexico in 2015, urges the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to voluntarily avoid using their veto authority in cases linked to genocide, crimes against humanity, and major war crimes.
The initiative is intended to reduce the likelihood of deadlock within the Security Council during severe humanitarian emergencies and allow international action to move forward more effectively.
As stated in a post shared on the social media platform X, the new commitments were revealed during the Africa Forward Summit held in Kenya.
“A step has been taken to protect the world's people from mass atrocities: genocide, crimes against humanity, and the most serious war crimes,” Barrot said.
According to reports, the inclusion of the additional African nations raises the number of countries supporting the initiative to 118.
The proposal, introduced by France and Mexico in 2015, urges the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to voluntarily avoid using their veto authority in cases linked to genocide, crimes against humanity, and major war crimes.
The initiative is intended to reduce the likelihood of deadlock within the Security Council during severe humanitarian emergencies and allow international action to move forward more effectively.
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