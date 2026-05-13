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Mass Displacement Continues in Sudan’s Blue Nile State Amid Ongoing War
(MENAFN) Almost 50,000 people have fled their homes in Sudan’s Blue Nile state since the start of 2026 as fighting continues across the region, according to reports released Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The organization said roughly 49,512 individuals — representing about 9,899 families — were displaced between Jan. 11 and May 4 throughout the southeastern state.
According to reports, the largest waves of displacement came from Kurmuk, where 28,020 people were uprooted, followed by Bau with 18,722 displaced residents and Geissan with 11,855.
The displaced families relocated to seven different areas within Blue Nile state. Reports indicated that the state capital, Damazin, received the highest number of arrivals, hosting around 25,630 displaced people.
The IOM stated that 78% of those newly displaced were staying in informal settlement areas, while 13% had taken refuge in schools or other public facilities. Another 9% were being accommodated by local host families.
Blue Nile has continued to witness armed confrontations involving the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), which has been engaged in conflict with the government since 2011 in pursuit of greater autonomy for South Kordofan and Blue Nile.
Fighting between the Sudanese military and the RSF erupted in April 2023 after disputes emerged over plans to merge the paramilitary group into the national armed forces.
The war has since developed into one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving tens of thousands dead and forcing nearly 13 million people from their homes across Sudan.
The organization said roughly 49,512 individuals — representing about 9,899 families — were displaced between Jan. 11 and May 4 throughout the southeastern state.
According to reports, the largest waves of displacement came from Kurmuk, where 28,020 people were uprooted, followed by Bau with 18,722 displaced residents and Geissan with 11,855.
The displaced families relocated to seven different areas within Blue Nile state. Reports indicated that the state capital, Damazin, received the highest number of arrivals, hosting around 25,630 displaced people.
The IOM stated that 78% of those newly displaced were staying in informal settlement areas, while 13% had taken refuge in schools or other public facilities. Another 9% were being accommodated by local host families.
Blue Nile has continued to witness armed confrontations involving the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), which has been engaged in conflict with the government since 2011 in pursuit of greater autonomy for South Kordofan and Blue Nile.
Fighting between the Sudanese military and the RSF erupted in April 2023 after disputes emerged over plans to merge the paramilitary group into the national armed forces.
The war has since developed into one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving tens of thousands dead and forcing nearly 13 million people from their homes across Sudan.
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