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Israeli Gunfire Murders Palestinian Laborer Near East Jerusalem Barrier
(MENAFN) A Palestinian laborer lost his life and another was injured Tuesday evening after Israeli forces opened fire near the town of al-Ram in the central occupied West Bank as the men reportedly attempted to pass through the separation barrier leading into occupied East Jerusalem.
According to statements from the Palestine Red Crescent Society cited in reports, medical teams transferred the body of a 47-year-old man to a hospital in Ramallah after he sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head near the wall north of East Jerusalem.
The organization also stated that another Palestinian worker suffered a gunshot injury to the foot in the same location and was taken for medical treatment.
Reports indicate that shootings involving Palestinians attempting to cross the separation barrier around East Jerusalem or near the boundary separating the West Bank from Israel occur frequently, as many seek employment opportunities inside Israel or Jerusalem despite the dangers.
Data released by the General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions, according to reports, shows that more than 50 Palestinian workers have been killed and upwards of 38,000 detained between October 2023 and May 1 of this year.
Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Israeli authorities have prevented many Palestinian laborers from returning to their workplaces, leading some workers to risk climbing or crossing the separation wall in search of employment.
According to statements from the Palestine Red Crescent Society cited in reports, medical teams transferred the body of a 47-year-old man to a hospital in Ramallah after he sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head near the wall north of East Jerusalem.
The organization also stated that another Palestinian worker suffered a gunshot injury to the foot in the same location and was taken for medical treatment.
Reports indicate that shootings involving Palestinians attempting to cross the separation barrier around East Jerusalem or near the boundary separating the West Bank from Israel occur frequently, as many seek employment opportunities inside Israel or Jerusalem despite the dangers.
Data released by the General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions, according to reports, shows that more than 50 Palestinian workers have been killed and upwards of 38,000 detained between October 2023 and May 1 of this year.
Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Israeli authorities have prevented many Palestinian laborers from returning to their workplaces, leading some workers to risk climbing or crossing the separation wall in search of employment.
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