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US Weighs New Military Plan if Iran Truce Breaks Down
(MENAFN) The administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly examining the possibility of launching a new military campaign against Iran under a different operational title if the current ceasefire collapses.
According to reports, officials in Washington are discussing replacing the previous campaign name, “Operation Epic Fury,” with alternatives such as “Operation Sledgehammer” should large-scale fighting resume.
The discussions reportedly highlight growing expectations within the administration that hostilities with Iran could restart as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.
Reports indicate that some US officials believe adopting a new operational name could help the White House argue that any renewed offensive would legally qualify as a separate military action under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which restricts how long a president can engage in military operations without congressional authorization.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently told reporters that “Operation Epic Fury” had ended following an agreement between Washington and Tehran last month to halt fighting and move toward negotiations.
According to reports, American military capabilities in the region have increased significantly since the conflict initially erupted in February.
The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reports.
Regional tensions have remained high since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf region, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though negotiations held later in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent settlement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely as talks remained deadlocked.
Trump sharply criticized Iran on Sunday after Tehran submitted its response to his proposal aimed at permanently ending the conflict, describing the response as "totally unacceptable."
According to reports, officials in Washington are discussing replacing the previous campaign name, “Operation Epic Fury,” with alternatives such as “Operation Sledgehammer” should large-scale fighting resume.
The discussions reportedly highlight growing expectations within the administration that hostilities with Iran could restart as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz.
Reports indicate that some US officials believe adopting a new operational name could help the White House argue that any renewed offensive would legally qualify as a separate military action under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which restricts how long a president can engage in military operations without congressional authorization.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently told reporters that “Operation Epic Fury” had ended following an agreement between Washington and Tehran last month to halt fighting and move toward negotiations.
According to reports, American military capabilities in the region have increased significantly since the conflict initially erupted in February.
The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the reports.
Regional tensions have remained high since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf region, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though negotiations held later in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent settlement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely as talks remained deadlocked.
Trump sharply criticized Iran on Sunday after Tehran submitted its response to his proposal aimed at permanently ending the conflict, describing the response as "totally unacceptable."
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