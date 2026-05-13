Is A Swiss Population Cap To Reduce Immigration An Unprecedented Idea?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A popular initiative aims to force the Swiss government to limit the country's population to ten million until 2050 – by restricting immigration. Have similar policies been implemented elsewhere in the world? This content was published on May 13, 2026 - 09:00 8 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

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On June 14, the Swiss will vote on an immigration initiative that is generating considerable debate, even beyond the country's borders. It frames migration issues in an unusual way by linking immigrants to a risk of overpopulation.

The“No to ten million!External link” initiative, submitted by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, would compel the Swiss government and parliament to limit the number of permanent residents to ten million until 2050 and to stabilise the population at roughly that level in the future.

The initiative proposes that as of 2050, the government would be able to“adjust the limit each year based on the natural population growth”. In other words, the cap would not apply to births within Switzerland.

To maintain the ten-million limit, the government would have to adjust the number of immigrants allowed entry. Restrictions would first be placed on the number of asylum seekers permitted to remain in Switzerland. As a last resort, the agreement with the European Union on the free movement of persons might need to be terminated.

The first steps would be taken as soon as the population reaches 9.5 million.

>> Read about the details of the initiative and the arguments of its supporters and opponents:

More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.

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