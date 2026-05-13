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US, Ukraine Prepare Draft Defense Cooperation Memorandum
(MENAFN) The United States and Ukraine have prepared a draft memorandum outlining the basis for a possible new defense agreement, according to reports citing a media outlet.
The draft, reportedly developed through discussions involving the US State Department and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna, is described as an early-stage step toward deeper defense cooperation. It could pave the way for Ukraine to export military technology to the US and collaborate with American firms on drone production.
Ukraine, drawing on battlefield experience gained during its ongoing conflict with Russia, has increasingly focused on drone warfare innovation. According to reports, Kyiv has also deployed drone interceptors and trained operators to the Middle East to assist US partners in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones, which are also widely used by Russian forces against Ukraine.
In parallel, Ukraine has recently expanded its defense partnerships across the Gulf region, signing agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates over the past two months. Officials say additional agreements are under negotiation as part of a broader push to scale up defense cooperation internationally.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via Telegram, said: “Nearly 20 countries are currently involved at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts under these agreements are now being prepared,” according to reports.
The draft, reportedly developed through discussions involving the US State Department and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna, is described as an early-stage step toward deeper defense cooperation. It could pave the way for Ukraine to export military technology to the US and collaborate with American firms on drone production.
Ukraine, drawing on battlefield experience gained during its ongoing conflict with Russia, has increasingly focused on drone warfare innovation. According to reports, Kyiv has also deployed drone interceptors and trained operators to the Middle East to assist US partners in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones, which are also widely used by Russian forces against Ukraine.
In parallel, Ukraine has recently expanded its defense partnerships across the Gulf region, signing agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates over the past two months. Officials say additional agreements are under negotiation as part of a broader push to scale up defense cooperation internationally.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via Telegram, said: “Nearly 20 countries are currently involved at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts under these agreements are now being prepared,” according to reports.
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