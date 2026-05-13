403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Outlines Five Non-Negotiable Conditions for U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has refused to enter a second round of nuclear and diplomatic negotiations with the United States until Washington fulfills five specific trust-building conditions, a news agency reported Tuesday, citing a well-placed informed source.
Tehran characterized the demands as "minimum guarantees" it deems essential before any renewed engagement with Washington can take place.
The five conditions, as outlined in the report, are: "ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon," the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, compensation for war-related damages, and formal recognition of Iran's sovereignty rights over the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran also conveyed to Pakistani mediators that the continued presence of a US naval blockade in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman — maintained even after the ceasefire — has deepened its skepticism toward any prospective talks with Washington, the source added.
The conditions, the report clarified, were framed exclusively as the bare minimum needed to restore enough confidence for negotiations to resume, with Tehran insisting that no new round of talks can begin without their tangible implementation.
According to the news agency, the five-point list was issued directly in response to what Iran described as a 14-point proposal put forward by the US. The source alleged the American proposal was "completely one-sided," designed to extract through diplomacy the concessions Washington was unable to secure through military means.
The current standoff stems from strikes launched jointly by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory action from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, as well as the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, though subsequent talks held in Islamabad failed to yield a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without specifying a deadline.
The diplomatic impasse deepened on Sunday when Iran transmitted its formal response to the US peace proposal through Pakistan — only to have Trump swiftly reject it as "totally unacceptable."
Tehran characterized the demands as "minimum guarantees" it deems essential before any renewed engagement with Washington can take place.
The five conditions, as outlined in the report, are: "ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon," the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, compensation for war-related damages, and formal recognition of Iran's sovereignty rights over the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran also conveyed to Pakistani mediators that the continued presence of a US naval blockade in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman — maintained even after the ceasefire — has deepened its skepticism toward any prospective talks with Washington, the source added.
The conditions, the report clarified, were framed exclusively as the bare minimum needed to restore enough confidence for negotiations to resume, with Tehran insisting that no new round of talks can begin without their tangible implementation.
According to the news agency, the five-point list was issued directly in response to what Iran described as a 14-point proposal put forward by the US. The source alleged the American proposal was "completely one-sided," designed to extract through diplomacy the concessions Washington was unable to secure through military means.
The current standoff stems from strikes launched jointly by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory action from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, as well as the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, though subsequent talks held in Islamabad failed to yield a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without specifying a deadline.
The diplomatic impasse deepened on Sunday when Iran transmitted its formal response to the US peace proposal through Pakistan — only to have Trump swiftly reject it as "totally unacceptable."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment