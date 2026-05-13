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WHO Warns of Widespread Long-Term Disabilities Among Gaza War Injuries
(MENAFN) Around 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza have experienced permanent or life-altering injuries since October 2023, including nearly 10,000 children, according to statements delivered Tuesday by the World Health Organization.
During remarks in Geneva, Reinhilde Van de Weerdt, the WHO’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, said the latest figures highlight the deep and lasting consequences the war has had on civilians as well as the territory’s already strained medical system.
She explained that updated assessments show roughly 5,000 new severe injury cases since the organization’s previous report released in September 2025. Nearly half of those cases were documented after the ceasefire declaration in October 2025.
As stated by reports citing WHO statistics, severe limb damage represents the largest category of critical injuries, surpassing 22,000 cases. The data also points to more than 5,000 traumatic amputations, upwards of 3,400 serious burn injuries, over 2,000 spinal cord trauma cases, and more than 1,300 traumatic brain injuries.
Van de Weerdt also said that over 50,000 wounded individuals are currently in need of long-term rehabilitation treatment.
According to the figures presented, almost 14,000 people sought limb reconstruction services between July 2025 and May 2026, while close to half of those examined were found to require further surgical procedures.
During remarks in Geneva, Reinhilde Van de Weerdt, the WHO’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, said the latest figures highlight the deep and lasting consequences the war has had on civilians as well as the territory’s already strained medical system.
She explained that updated assessments show roughly 5,000 new severe injury cases since the organization’s previous report released in September 2025. Nearly half of those cases were documented after the ceasefire declaration in October 2025.
As stated by reports citing WHO statistics, severe limb damage represents the largest category of critical injuries, surpassing 22,000 cases. The data also points to more than 5,000 traumatic amputations, upwards of 3,400 serious burn injuries, over 2,000 spinal cord trauma cases, and more than 1,300 traumatic brain injuries.
Van de Weerdt also said that over 50,000 wounded individuals are currently in need of long-term rehabilitation treatment.
According to the figures presented, almost 14,000 people sought limb reconstruction services between July 2025 and May 2026, while close to half of those examined were found to require further surgical procedures.
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