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Charles Livingstone

Charles Livingstone


2026-05-13 12:04:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Profile Articles

Charles is an Associate Professor in the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University. His principal research interests are in gambling as a public health issue, social theory of gambling, ethics of gambling research and reform of gambling regulation.

Experience
  • 2018–present Associate professor, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine
  • 2006–2018 Senior lecturer, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine
  • 2001–2006 Senior Research Fellow, Australian Institute for Primary Care, La Trobe University
Education
  • 2006 University of Melbourne, PhD
  • 1997 University of New England, Master of Economics
Professional Memberships
  • Public Health Association of Australia
Research Areas
  • Public Health And Health Services (1117)
  • Social Theory (160806)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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