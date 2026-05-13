403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Charles Livingstone
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Charles is an Associate Professor in the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University. His principal research interests are in gambling as a public health issue, social theory of gambling, ethics of gambling research and reform of gambling regulation.Experience
- 2018–present Associate professor, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine 2006–2018 Senior lecturer, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine 2001–2006 Senior Research Fellow, Australian Institute for Primary Care, La Trobe University
- 2006 University of Melbourne, PhD 1997 University of New England, Master of Economics
- Public Health Association of Australia
- Public Health And Health Services (1117) Social Theory (160806)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment