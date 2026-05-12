Syndicate Supremacy Launches Someone You Can Count On (SYCCO), An AI Operations Platform For Founders And Lean Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Syndicate Supremacy has officially announced the launch of Someone You Can Count On (SYCCO), a comprehensive agentic AI platform engineered to consolidate business workflows that traditionally require human contractors or fragmented software stacks. By integrating specialized AI agents for technical development, marketing, and lead management, SYCCO provides entrepreneurs with a persistent digital workforce capable of high-level execution.

In the current economic landscape, the fastest-growing companies are becoming increasingly AI-native. However, the average founder often manages multiple software tools for daily operations, which can lead to significant time loss due to context-switching. SYCCO addresses this operational friction by allowing users to execute complex, multi-step workflows across various departments through a unified natural language interface.

Operational Consolidation Across Departments

Purpose-built for SaaS founders, real estate professionals, and marketing agencies, the SYCCO platform centralizes operational tasks into a single ecosystem. The platform's core capabilities include:

.Technical Development: The system generates and debugs code, scaffolds MVPs, and manages API integrations.

.Marketing & Communications: SYCCO produces landing pages, email campaigns, and SEO-optimized content tailored to a specific brand voice.

.Lead Acquisition: The platform deploys 24/7 website intelligence to qualify visitors, capture lead data, and manage appointment scheduling.

.Strategic Operations: The AI acts as a fractional executive resource for building pricing models and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

.Market Intelligence: The system conducts deep-dive research and competitor analysis to provide actionable insights.

.Administrative Customization: Users can generate contracts, customer support responses, and internal training documentation.

Technological Advancements in Agentic AI

While the AI category features many standard chatbots, SYCCO was engineered as a full-stack execution engine. The platform is delivered as a complete web and mobile application featuring persistent business memory. Unlike traditional AI tools that reset after each session, SYCCO retains context regarding products, customers, and prior decisions across all interactions.

"Founders are often forced to manage high overhead costs for contractors and disparate tools that lack interoperability," stated Korey Makela, Founder of Syndicate Supremacy. "We developed SYCCO to prioritize speed and execution. This is not merely a conversational interface; it is an agentic system that maintains business context and executes tasks autonomously while the user focuses on high-level strategy."

Market Impact and Implementation

Early adopters within the SaaS and local service sectors, including HVAC and real estate, have utilized the platform to manage off-hours lead capture and rapid product deployment. Marcus T., a solo SaaS founder, noted that the platform enabled the completion of an entire MVP, including code, landing pages, and email sequences, within a three-week timeframe, achieving the output typically associated with a multi-person team.

Accessibility and Tiered Service Structures

To ensure enterprise-grade AI is accessible to various business scales, Syndicate Supremacy has introduced a tiered structure for SYCCO. The platform offers a Free Forever tier for basic use and a Starter tier ($29/month) for consistent daily sessions.

For more established operations, the Plus tier ($99/month) introduces the 24/7 website lead capture widget, while the Pro tier ($300/month) offers multi-seat team access and unlimited conversations. The Business tier ($450/month) provides advanced customization, including white-labeling and dedicated account management.

Interested parties can register for an account or request a technical demonstration at someoneyoucancounton.

About Syndicate Supremacy

Syndicate Supremacy is an Arizona-based technology firm developing advanced AI and automation solutions that empower businesses through high-performance logic and applied intelligence. Founded by Korey Makela, the company's portfolio bridges the gap between complex technology and practical business application, translating enterprise-grade analytical engines into accessible tools that drive growth for modern businesses.