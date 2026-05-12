Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Isoenergy Ltd.

Isoenergy Ltd.


2026-05-12 12:32:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:39 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd.: Announced assay results from its recently completed 2026 winter exploration drilling program at the Larocque East project. home to the high-grade Hurricane deposit in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The results include high-grade uranium mineralization intersected within the newly reinterpreted fault zone along the Hurricane South Trend, highlighting the potential to expand mineralization beyond the current resource footprint. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading down $1.12 at $16.97.

MENAFN12052026000212011056ID1111104366



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search