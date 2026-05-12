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Isoenergy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:39 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd.: Announced assay results from its recently completed 2026 winter exploration drilling program at the Larocque East project. home to the high-grade Hurricane deposit in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The results include high-grade uranium mineralization intersected within the newly reinterpreted fault zone along the Hurricane South Trend, highlighting the potential to expand mineralization beyond the current resource footprint. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading down $1.12 at $16.97.
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