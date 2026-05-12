Paybis Adds Paypal To US Checkout As Crypto Platforms Shift Focus Toward Mainstream Accessibility

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Paybis has announced the integration of PayPal as a payment option for eligible customers in the United States, marking another step toward simplifying crypto onboarding for mainstream users. The Latvia-based crypto platform, which serves more than 6.9 million users globally, believes familiar payment methods may be one of the missing pieces preventing wider cryptocurrency adoption.

The new integration allows American users to purchase cryptocurrencies through PayPal directly on Paybis, using a payment brand already widely recognized across online commerce. According to the company, the move is designed to reduce friction during the checkout process, particularly for first-time buyers who may hesitate when asked to enter payment details into unfamiliar crypto platforms.

In an interview with Crypto Breaking News, Paybis co-founder and CEO Innokenty Isers explained why payment familiarity remains a critical issue for crypto adoption in the United States.

According to Isers, the challenge becomes even greater in crypto because users are simultaneously evaluating both the asset and the platform itself.

Paybis argues that integrating PayPal can significantly reduce those concerns by allowing users to complete transactions inside an ecosystem they already trust. The company also highlighted PayPal's global reach, with more than 439 million active accounts worldwide, alongside internal data showing that checkout conversion rates can increase by approximately 33% when PayPal is offered as a payment option.

Isers noted that for first-time crypto buyers, privacy and trust are often more important than trading tools or token selection.

He also pointed out that banks frequently flag or reject first-time crypto card transactions due to fraud detection systems, creating additional friction for new users.

The broader strategy reflects a growing trend within the crypto industry, where companies are increasingly prioritizing user experience and accessibility over advanced trading functionality.

Asked whether the next wave of adoption will be driven more by user experience than trading features, Isers responded:

He added that future crypto products will likely operate in the background without users even realizing blockchain infrastructure is involved.

The Paybis CEO also emphasized the growing importance of trusted consumer brands in driving mainstream conversion rates.

According to the company, purchases through PayPal on Paybis can range from as little as $5 up to $1 million for eligible transactions, allowing both first-time buyers and larger investors to access the platform.

Looking ahead, Isers believes stablecoins and simplified fiat on-ramps will become the primary gateway for onboarding the next generation of crypto users.

He added that major payment companies are already treating stablecoins as part of the future financial infrastructure.

The PayPal integration is now available for eligible US Paybis customers as the company continues expanding its global payment infrastructure and crypto onboarding services.

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