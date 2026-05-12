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Germany, Ukraine Agree to Jointly Build Drones with 1,500km Range
(MENAFN) Germany and Ukraine have agreed to pursue joint production of combat drones capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 1,500 kilometers, visiting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Monday, according to a Ukrainian news agency.
Pistorius made the disclosure at a press conference following closed-door talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reaffirming Berlin's commitment to deepening defense-industrial ties with Kyiv.
The German minister signaled broad backing for the establishment of joint ventures between companies from both nations across the full spectrum of drone development.
"This, of course, applies in particular to the joint development and production of drones with various ranges -- from less than 100 km to 1,500 km," he said.
Pistorius had touched down in Kyiv earlier Monday on an unannounced visit — a security precaution that has become standard practice for senior Western officials traveling to the Ukrainian capital.
Pistorius made the disclosure at a press conference following closed-door talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reaffirming Berlin's commitment to deepening defense-industrial ties with Kyiv.
The German minister signaled broad backing for the establishment of joint ventures between companies from both nations across the full spectrum of drone development.
"This, of course, applies in particular to the joint development and production of drones with various ranges -- from less than 100 km to 1,500 km," he said.
Pistorius had touched down in Kyiv earlier Monday on an unannounced visit — a security precaution that has become standard practice for senior Western officials traveling to the Ukrainian capital.
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