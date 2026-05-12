Bitget Launches Openai-Linked Pre-IPO Token On Solana

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Bitget just dropped an OpenAI-linked pre-IPO token on Solana amid the ongoing AI narrative boom. Early trading is live and it's picking up quick retail attention in the last half hour.

The crypto exchange rolled out IPO Prime, a subscription-based platform designed to offer tokenized exposure to private companies before they go public. The platform debuted with SpaceX as its first listing.

Now, with the AI narrative in full swing, attention is shifting fast toward the confirmed next phase: an OpenAI-linked token.

Bitget has confirmed plans to add OpenAI and xAI tokens to IPO Prime by Q3 2026, putting the ChatGPT maker squarely in the crosshairs of retail crypto traders who want early exposure to what could be one of the biggest tech listings in history.

What Is IPO Prime?

IPO Prime is a subscription-based marketplace that issues investors synthetic claims on pre-IPO companies before they go public.

Users deposit stablecoins into a subscription pool during a set window.

Tokens are then distributed proportionally based on total demand. Once distributed, the tokens trade on Bitget's spot market, giving holders the ability to enter and exit as sentiment around the underlying company shifts.

What a buyer actually holds is a derivative not a share, not a convertible note, not a SAFE.

The tokens are structured to mirror financial outcomes tied to the underlying company's valuation at the point of a public debut.

Republic, which specializes in private market access, issues the tokens. Solana handles settlement and custody of the on-chain instrument.

In short: you're not buying equity. You're buying synthetic economic exposure.

Why OpenAI?

OpenAI is targeting a $1 trillion valuation, with a $60 billion raise expected through its public offering.

The 2026 IPO market is experiencing a significant resurgence driven by strong venture capital flows, setting the stage for what analysts are calling a“supercycle” of listings. Alongside OpenAI, potential names include Anthropic, Databricks, Stripe, Revolut, and Strava.

For retail investors, direct pre-IPO access to any of these companies is effectively impossible, minimum commitments typically exceed $50,000 and shares are restricted to accredited investors and institutions.

That's exactly the gap IPO Prime is trying to fill.

Solana as the Settlement Layer

Bitget's choice of Solana as the settlement chain aligns with a broader trend.

Solana has absorbed an increasing share of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activity in 2025 and 2026, drawn by its throughput and low transaction costs relative to Ethereum mainnet.

Republic's involvement adds a layer of private market credibility that a pure crypto-native issuer would lack.

The Regulatory Question

The structure is innovative, but it isn't without risk. The architecture raises questions under the SEC's Howey Test, which defines a security as an investment in a common enterprise with profit expectations from the efforts of others.

The tokens do not confer ownership rights. There are no dividends, no voting rights, and no direct claim on equity.

Returns are linked to a reference index, making the product more akin to a structured derivative than a traditional investment.

Crypto communities have also flagged volatility risk early on. One widely circulated observation on X warned of 50–70% drawdowns pre-listing, based on how past synthetic pre-IPO instruments have traded.

A New Asset Class Taking Shape

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen described the launch as a shift in access, saying:“Pre-IPO exposure used to be limited to small circles, but tokenization has changed that.”

Bitget claims a user base of 125 million participants and already offers tokenized exposure across multiple asset classes, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and forex.

The competitive pressure is real. Exchanges are racing to extend product surface area beyond spot and derivatives into structured exposure products.

Bitget's IPO Prime is a direct response to that dynamic and a signal that pre-IPO tokenization is moving from niche experiment to exchange-tier product category.

With an OpenAI token on the roadmap and the AI IPO supercycle gaining momentum, the next few months on IPO Prime are going to be closely watched.