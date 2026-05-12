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Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Qatari Emir in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Qatari Emir in Doha


2026-05-12 08:58:52
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha, according to diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

The meeting took place as part of Fidan’s ongoing working visit to Qatar, where he is holding a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, the sources said. The talks were held at the emir’s office in Doha.

While the encounter underscores continued contact between Ankara and Doha at senior political levels, no official details were released regarding the agenda or topics discussed during the meeting.

Diplomatic sources did not provide further information on the outcomes of the discussions, and it remains unclear whether any formal agreements or statements were issued following the talks.

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