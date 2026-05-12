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Knesset Advances Bill Expanding State Control Over West Bank Heritage Sites
(MENAFN) Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has moved forward with early-stage approval of a bill that would place heritage and archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank under direct Israeli state authority.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, lawmakers approved the bill in its first reading during a vote held on Monday evening.
The proposed legislation aims to establish formal state responsibility over antiquities, cultural heritage, and archaeological locations in the West Bank by creating a dedicated body under Israel’s Heritage Ministry.
The bill outlines that this body would be granted broad authority over excavation, development, and management of historical sites. It also includes provisions allowing for land acquisition and expropriation for heritage-related purposes.
Before becoming law, the draft must still pass two additional readings in the Knesset.
The move comes alongside a series of recent policy changes affecting the occupied territory. In February, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved steps including the repeal of restrictions on land sales in the West Bank, the opening of previously restricted land ownership records, and the transfer of building permit authority from Palestinian municipal structures to Israel’s civil administration.
Over recent years, Palestinian and international organizations have argued that such measures collectively contribute to the gradual expansion of Israeli control in the West Bank, describing them as part of a broader process that could effectively amount to annexation without a formal declaration.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, lawmakers approved the bill in its first reading during a vote held on Monday evening.
The proposed legislation aims to establish formal state responsibility over antiquities, cultural heritage, and archaeological locations in the West Bank by creating a dedicated body under Israel’s Heritage Ministry.
The bill outlines that this body would be granted broad authority over excavation, development, and management of historical sites. It also includes provisions allowing for land acquisition and expropriation for heritage-related purposes.
Before becoming law, the draft must still pass two additional readings in the Knesset.
The move comes alongside a series of recent policy changes affecting the occupied territory. In February, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved steps including the repeal of restrictions on land sales in the West Bank, the opening of previously restricted land ownership records, and the transfer of building permit authority from Palestinian municipal structures to Israel’s civil administration.
Over recent years, Palestinian and international organizations have argued that such measures collectively contribute to the gradual expansion of Israeli control in the West Bank, describing them as part of a broader process that could effectively amount to annexation without a formal declaration.
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