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Sweden Reassures Public Over Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship
(MENAFN) Swedish health officials have moved to calm public concern over a hantavirus outbreak connected to the cruise ship MV Hondius, saying there is no indication of a wider public health threat or emerging pandemic, according to reports from Swedish broadcaster.
At a press briefing, acting state epidemiologist Erik Sturegard said international health bodies had already assessed the situation and concluded the risk of broader transmission remains very low. Swedish authorities said they align with that assessment.
“The World Health Organization and the European Commission have assessed that there is a very low risk of infection spreading to the general public. We share that assessment,”
Officials confirmed that three passengers on board the vessel died after contracting the Andes strain of hantavirus. The virus can affect the lungs and is known to have severe outcomes, though authorities stressed that it is not typically highly contagious between people.
Sturegard noted that the illness can be serious, stating that it may carry a mortality rate of up to 30%.
Health monitoring is ongoing for individuals linked to the ship. One Swedish passenger is currently under observation by regional infectious disease authorities and is isolating at home despite showing no symptoms, according to the Public Health Agency.
Authorities also highlighted the long incubation period of the virus, which can last up to two months, complicating monitoring efforts.
Government officials said contingency measures are in place if the situation changes. Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said preparedness levels remain high, while Public Health Agency Director-General Olivia Wigzell confirmed that coordination with international partners is underway as the investigation continues.
At a press briefing, acting state epidemiologist Erik Sturegard said international health bodies had already assessed the situation and concluded the risk of broader transmission remains very low. Swedish authorities said they align with that assessment.
“The World Health Organization and the European Commission have assessed that there is a very low risk of infection spreading to the general public. We share that assessment,”
Officials confirmed that three passengers on board the vessel died after contracting the Andes strain of hantavirus. The virus can affect the lungs and is known to have severe outcomes, though authorities stressed that it is not typically highly contagious between people.
Sturegard noted that the illness can be serious, stating that it may carry a mortality rate of up to 30%.
Health monitoring is ongoing for individuals linked to the ship. One Swedish passenger is currently under observation by regional infectious disease authorities and is isolating at home despite showing no symptoms, according to the Public Health Agency.
Authorities also highlighted the long incubation period of the virus, which can last up to two months, complicating monitoring efforts.
Government officials said contingency measures are in place if the situation changes. Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said preparedness levels remain high, while Public Health Agency Director-General Olivia Wigzell confirmed that coordination with international partners is underway as the investigation continues.
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