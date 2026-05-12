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Scientists Warn 2026 Could Bring Record Heat, More Extreme Weather
(MENAFN) Climate researchers are warning that 2026 could become one of the hottest years ever recorded, with growing risks of severe weather events linked to rising global temperatures and developing El Niño conditions, according to reports.
The World Weather Attribution group said current climate patterns may lead to an unprecedented period of extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and droughts extending through this year and into 2027.
Scientists cited rapidly warming sea surface temperatures and unusually large wildfire activity as signs of intensifying climate stress. Reports indicate that wildfires have already scorched more than 150 million hectares during the first months of the year, significantly exceeding historical averages.
Experts warned that the interaction between long-term climate change and a strengthening El Niño system could worsen weather disruptions across multiple regions worldwide.
1.5^\circ C
Climate scientist Daniel Swain said El Niño naturally alters global rainfall patterns, but added that its effects are expected to intensify because of the nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming already experienced.
Researchers also highlighted the growing public health risks associated with extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Jemilah Mahmood warned that deaths linked to heat are often undercounted because many occur away from hospitals or emergency systems.
She further pointed to the dangers posed by fine-particle pollution from wildfires, which has been associated with respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.
Meanwhile, Friederike Otto said climate change continues to be the main factor driving the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events worldwide.
The World Weather Attribution group said current climate patterns may lead to an unprecedented period of extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and droughts extending through this year and into 2027.
Scientists cited rapidly warming sea surface temperatures and unusually large wildfire activity as signs of intensifying climate stress. Reports indicate that wildfires have already scorched more than 150 million hectares during the first months of the year, significantly exceeding historical averages.
Experts warned that the interaction between long-term climate change and a strengthening El Niño system could worsen weather disruptions across multiple regions worldwide.
1.5^\circ C
Climate scientist Daniel Swain said El Niño naturally alters global rainfall patterns, but added that its effects are expected to intensify because of the nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming already experienced.
Researchers also highlighted the growing public health risks associated with extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Jemilah Mahmood warned that deaths linked to heat are often undercounted because many occur away from hospitals or emergency systems.
She further pointed to the dangers posed by fine-particle pollution from wildfires, which has been associated with respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.
Meanwhile, Friederike Otto said climate change continues to be the main factor driving the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events worldwide.
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