Mary M. Hausfeld

Assistant Professor in Management, University of Limerick

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Mary Hausfeld is an Assistant Professor in Management in the Department of Management and Marketing in the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick. Her research focuses on leadership, diversity at work, and research methods. Mary is especially interested in the conceptual and methodological gap between what leaders do and how they are evaluated. Her work has been published in outlets including Journal of Management and others. Before joining UL, Mary served as a Post-Doctoral Research Associate and Head of Education at the Center for Leadership in the Future of Work at the University of Zurich. Mary earned her Ph.D. in Organizational Science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.



2025–present Assistant Professor in Management, University of Limerick 2022–2025 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Zurich

2022 University of North Carolina at Charlotte, PhD

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