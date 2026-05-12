Lilly And Metlife Introduce Direct Billing Model For Obesity Care For Lilly Employees In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration positions obesity care coverage as a strategic lever for workforce productivity, talent retention, and long‐term business resilience

United Arab Emirates, May, 2026 – Lillyand MetLife have introduced a direct billing model for obesity care for eligible Lilly employees in the UAE, with clinical expertise supported by Mediclinic and health and benefits strategy supported by Marsh. The initiative is designed to support long-term wellbeing, helping individuals build healthier, more sustainable lifestyles while contributing to a more engaged and resilient workforce over time.

As a chronic, complex, and progressive disease, obesity is a key global health priority, including in the UAE, increasing the risk of more than 200 complications, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers.Given the health implications of obesity, the disease impacts overall wellbeing, lifestyle and productivity for people affected.

Amr Saeed, Executive Director, Metabolic Business Unit, Gulf, Lilly, said:“This cross‐sector collaboration reflects our belief that people living with obesity deserve the same stigma‐free, evidence‐based care as those living with any other chronic disease. In the UAE, where prevention, early intervention, and improved health outcomes are central to the national agenda, this initiative aligns closely with broader healthcare priorities. By embedding obesity care into our own benefits through a structured and clinically responsible model, we are supporting a healthier, more engaged workforce and demonstrating how employers can play an active role in advancing workforce health.”

Lilia Mokhtari Head of Wellness MetLife Gulf said:“In the UAE, there is a growing focus on prevention and long-term wellbeing at both a national and workplace level. This initiative reflects that direction by combining access to modern weight management therapies with clear eligibility criteria and strong clinical oversight. It is designed to support individuals at the right stage of their health journey, in a way that is structured, responsible, and sustainable over time. At MetLife, our role is to translate these priorities into practical benefit frameworks that support employee wellbeing while contributing to a healthier and more resilient workforce.”

The direct billing model has been designed with strong governance and accountability at its core. Eligible Lilly employees in the UAE are supported through a structured program that includes clinical oversight from Mediclinic, appropriate prescribing protocols, and ongoing monitoring to support responsible use and meaningful health outcomes. Building on this framework, Mediclinic is enabling structured, clinically governed pathways for obesity management through its integrated network, supporting the end-to-end patient journey, from initial assessment and evidence-based treatment to ongoing monitoring and follow-up. Care is delivered through multiple access points across the network. This positions Mediclinic as the integration point across employer, insurer, and patient pathways, supporting safe, coordinated, and outcome-focused care delivery.

Dr Jacques Kobersy, Chief Medical Officer, Mediclinic Middle East, said:“Obesity is a complex condition that requires evidence-based management and ongoing clinical oversight. At Mediclinic, our role is to ensure that patients have access to appropriate care that support safe prescribing, continuity of care, and long-term health outcomes. By combining accessible entry points, including virtual and in-person consultations with robust clinical monitoring, Mediclinic is able to deliver a model of care that is both patient-centered and grounded in best medical practice.”

Direct billing is provided through a policy framework jointly developed by Lilly and MetLife, with the health and benefits strategy and risk considerations developed by Marsh. Together, the partners have focused on balancing access to care with clinical responsibility, operational clarity, and long‐term sustainability.

Jamil Kabbaj, Mercer Marsh Benefits Leader, United Arab Emirates, said:“As medical inflation continues to rise and workplace health trends shift toward preventative care and more personalized treatment pathways, both employers and employees are feeling the strain of balancing cost with access to quality care. Ultimately, effective health insurance models support preventative healthcare, while enabling organizations to deliver sustainable, future-focused benefits that contribute to a healthier, more engaged, and more resilient workforce over time.”

This initiative reflects a broader shift among employers in the UAE toward preventive, well-being-focused benefit models that support employees living with chronic conditions while aligning with national health priorities and long‐term business objectives.

About Lilly:

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

About MetLife:

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets and holds leading positions in the United States, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

About Marsh:Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) is a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective.

About Mediclinic Middle East:

Mediclinic Middle East is a leading provider of integrated private healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates. The network combines international medical expertise with a strong local commitment to patient-centred care.

With a network of 6 hospitals, 27 clinics and more than 950 inpatient beds across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, Mediclinic Middle East delivers comprehensive services spanning primary, secondary and tertiary care. Its facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a highly credentialed team of professionals dedicated to clinical excellence, safety, and service.

Mediclinic's ambition goes beyond treating illness. By investing in innovation, nurturing medical talent, and placing the patient experience at the heart of everything it does, the Group strives to advance the standard of healthcare in the region and enhance the quality of life for the communities it serves.