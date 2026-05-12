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EU, Syria Hold First High-Level Talks in Brussels
(MENAFN) The European Union and Syria have conducted their first high-level political dialogue in Brussels, marking a step toward expanding cooperation and rebuilding formal relations, according to reports.
The meeting brought together EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with additional participation from EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.
According to official statements, the discussions focused on improving bilateral relations, expanding cooperation, and addressing broader regional instability and security concerns affecting both sides.
The talks also reviewed developments related to Syria’s transitional governance efforts, including economic recovery, stabilization measures, and the prospects for a more inclusive political process. The EU reiterated its commitment to supporting humanitarian aid and reconstruction initiatives in the country.
Officials emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of all Syrians and coordinating international efforts aimed at promoting stability, development, and humanitarian support.
The dialogue followed a separate decision by EU foreign ministers to lift the partial suspension of the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement that had been in place since 2011, a move described by officials as part of a gradual process toward normalizing relations between Brussels and Damascus.
The meeting brought together EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with additional participation from EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.
According to official statements, the discussions focused on improving bilateral relations, expanding cooperation, and addressing broader regional instability and security concerns affecting both sides.
The talks also reviewed developments related to Syria’s transitional governance efforts, including economic recovery, stabilization measures, and the prospects for a more inclusive political process. The EU reiterated its commitment to supporting humanitarian aid and reconstruction initiatives in the country.
Officials emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of all Syrians and coordinating international efforts aimed at promoting stability, development, and humanitarian support.
The dialogue followed a separate decision by EU foreign ministers to lift the partial suspension of the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement that had been in place since 2011, a move described by officials as part of a gradual process toward normalizing relations between Brussels and Damascus.
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