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Floweraura Collaborates With Avon For A Mother's Day Flower And Fragrance Workshop
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 11th May 2026: FlowerAura in collaboration with Avon recently hosted a special Mother's Day creators' event in collaboration at Enjis, the Boulevard; bringing together creators and their mothers for an evening built around fragrance, flowers, and meaningful shared moments.
The event was thoughtfully curated to celebrate motherhood through experiences that felt personal, expressive, and memorable. Creators attended with their mothers, adding warmth and emotion to the gathering. The setting allowed every mother-child duo to spend time together while exploring two powerful forms of expression: scent and flowers.
The afternoon began with a perfume session conducted by the Avon team. During the session, guests were introduced to the world of fragrances, including perfume families, notes, and the way different layers come together to create a distinct scent. The interaction helped attendees understand how fragrance can hold memories, reflect personality, and become a deeply personal part of gifting.
Following this, FlowerAura hosted a flower arrangement workshop led by an expert florist. Creators and their mothers designed their own bouquets while learning about the flowers chosen for the session, their colours, textures, and emotional meanings. The workshop also highlighted how different blooms, when arranged together, could symbolise motherhood in its many forms: nurturing, graceful, strong, comforting, and full of quiet love.
Speaking about the initiative, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura, said, "Motherhood is made of countless little emotions, memories, and acts of care that often go unspoken. Through this experience, FlowerAura wanted creators and their mothers to pause, connect, and create something meaningful together. Flowers have always been a beautiful language of feelings, and watching every mother-child duo build their own bouquet made the celebration truly special."
The collaboration with Avon and The Boulevard team at Enjis added a distinct sensory layer to the Mother's Day experience. While Avon introduced guests to the expressive world of perfumes, FlowerAura extended the idea of emotional expression through florals. Together, the brands created an experience that moved beyond conventional gifting and focused on shared participation.
The event concluded with guests taking home their handcrafted bouquets, each one carrying its own story and sentiment. For many, the workshop became more than a creative activity. It became a reminder of the small, tender moments that make the mother-child relationship so special.
With this creators' event, FlowerAura continued to build on its belief that gifting is most powerful when it carries thought, emotion, and a personal touch. The gathering reflected the brand's effort to create experiences that celebrate relationships in a more heartfelt and engaging way.
About FlowerAura
FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.
The event was thoughtfully curated to celebrate motherhood through experiences that felt personal, expressive, and memorable. Creators attended with their mothers, adding warmth and emotion to the gathering. The setting allowed every mother-child duo to spend time together while exploring two powerful forms of expression: scent and flowers.
The afternoon began with a perfume session conducted by the Avon team. During the session, guests were introduced to the world of fragrances, including perfume families, notes, and the way different layers come together to create a distinct scent. The interaction helped attendees understand how fragrance can hold memories, reflect personality, and become a deeply personal part of gifting.
Following this, FlowerAura hosted a flower arrangement workshop led by an expert florist. Creators and their mothers designed their own bouquets while learning about the flowers chosen for the session, their colours, textures, and emotional meanings. The workshop also highlighted how different blooms, when arranged together, could symbolise motherhood in its many forms: nurturing, graceful, strong, comforting, and full of quiet love.
Speaking about the initiative, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura, said, "Motherhood is made of countless little emotions, memories, and acts of care that often go unspoken. Through this experience, FlowerAura wanted creators and their mothers to pause, connect, and create something meaningful together. Flowers have always been a beautiful language of feelings, and watching every mother-child duo build their own bouquet made the celebration truly special."
The collaboration with Avon and The Boulevard team at Enjis added a distinct sensory layer to the Mother's Day experience. While Avon introduced guests to the expressive world of perfumes, FlowerAura extended the idea of emotional expression through florals. Together, the brands created an experience that moved beyond conventional gifting and focused on shared participation.
The event concluded with guests taking home their handcrafted bouquets, each one carrying its own story and sentiment. For many, the workshop became more than a creative activity. It became a reminder of the small, tender moments that make the mother-child relationship so special.
With this creators' event, FlowerAura continued to build on its belief that gifting is most powerful when it carries thought, emotion, and a personal touch. The gathering reflected the brand's effort to create experiences that celebrate relationships in a more heartfelt and engaging way.
About FlowerAura
FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.
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