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Israeli Forces Prepares Wider Ground campaign in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces are reportedly making preparations for a possible expansion of ground operations inside Lebanon, pending authorization from the country’s political leadership.
According to reports, military officials have begun field-level preparations despite the existing ceasefire, citing what Israel describes as continuing violations by Hezbollah.
“In light of the ceasefire and the ongoing violations by Hezbollah, the Israeli army is already preparing on the ground to expand its ground operations in Lebanon,” reports quoted from Israeli media said.
The report added that preparations are underway “to create the possibility of expanding the fighting,” depending on decisions made by Israeli authorities.
“We are preparing for the possibility that the political echelon will give the green light to expand the operation in Lebanon,” an unnamed military source was quoted as saying.
Reports indicated that three Israeli military divisions are currently active inside Lebanese territory.
The coverage also highlighted growing concerns within the Israeli military regarding explosive drones used in southern Lebanon. According to the reports, Hezbollah has increasingly depended on such drones “as its main weapon in the current campaign.”
The report said the drones have become a serious operational challenge for Israeli troops, contributing to casualties and injuries while lacking an effective field-level countermeasure.
Israeli military intelligence units are reportedly increasing efforts to track and target drone operators, though reports suggested existing measures have not yet produced sufficient results.
Israeli officials have also expressed concern over Hezbollah’s reported use of fiber-optic drone technology. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously referred to the drones as a “major threat” because they are difficult to identify and intercept.
According to reports, the drones operate using thin fiber-optic cables that extend during flight, enabling operators to send commands and receive live video directly through the cable rather than through radio frequencies vulnerable to jamming. They also reportedly function without GPS or wireless communication systems, making detection more difficult.
According to reports, military officials have begun field-level preparations despite the existing ceasefire, citing what Israel describes as continuing violations by Hezbollah.
“In light of the ceasefire and the ongoing violations by Hezbollah, the Israeli army is already preparing on the ground to expand its ground operations in Lebanon,” reports quoted from Israeli media said.
The report added that preparations are underway “to create the possibility of expanding the fighting,” depending on decisions made by Israeli authorities.
“We are preparing for the possibility that the political echelon will give the green light to expand the operation in Lebanon,” an unnamed military source was quoted as saying.
Reports indicated that three Israeli military divisions are currently active inside Lebanese territory.
The coverage also highlighted growing concerns within the Israeli military regarding explosive drones used in southern Lebanon. According to the reports, Hezbollah has increasingly depended on such drones “as its main weapon in the current campaign.”
The report said the drones have become a serious operational challenge for Israeli troops, contributing to casualties and injuries while lacking an effective field-level countermeasure.
Israeli military intelligence units are reportedly increasing efforts to track and target drone operators, though reports suggested existing measures have not yet produced sufficient results.
Israeli officials have also expressed concern over Hezbollah’s reported use of fiber-optic drone technology. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously referred to the drones as a “major threat” because they are difficult to identify and intercept.
According to reports, the drones operate using thin fiber-optic cables that extend during flight, enabling operators to send commands and receive live video directly through the cable rather than through radio frequencies vulnerable to jamming. They also reportedly function without GPS or wireless communication systems, making detection more difficult.
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