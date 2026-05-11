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Four Dead, Nineteen Injured in Fresh Israeli Strikes on Lebanon
(MENAFN) Fresh bloodshed struck southern Lebanon on Sunday as Israeli military strikes claimed four lives and left 19 people wounded, while Hezbollah declared retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and hardware along the volatile border — casting fresh doubt on a fragile ceasefire.
The Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli strike on a town in the Tyre district killed one person and wounded 13 others, among them six children and two women.
A separate Israeli drone strike on the Jezzine area killed one additional person and wounded another, the ministry said.
In a particularly alarming development, two paramedics were killed and five others wounded when Israeli airstrikes hit medical response centers affiliated with the Islamic Health Organization across two towns in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the ministry.
The ministry further disclosed that the cumulative death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has climbed to 2,846, with 8,693 people injured over the same period.
As strikes continued, the Israeli army issued urgent evacuation orders to civilians in the villages of Deir al-Zahrani, Jarjouh, and Sajd in the Jezzine area, directing residents to move at least 1,000 meters from their homes immediately.
Hezbollah political council member Mahmoud Qomati signaled no intention of standing down, stating the group would press on until the "full liberation" of Lebanese territory, and warning that any Israeli violation would be met with a response from the resistance.
The militant group separately claimed it had struck gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon with artillery fire, reporting confirmed casualties. It also claimed a direct hit on an Israeli army D9 bulldozer in Bint Jbeil using an attack drone.
The renewed violence unfolded despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that came into force last month, following weeks of cross-border hostilities linked to wider regional tensions set off by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli strike on a town in the Tyre district killed one person and wounded 13 others, among them six children and two women.
A separate Israeli drone strike on the Jezzine area killed one additional person and wounded another, the ministry said.
In a particularly alarming development, two paramedics were killed and five others wounded when Israeli airstrikes hit medical response centers affiliated with the Islamic Health Organization across two towns in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the ministry.
The ministry further disclosed that the cumulative death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has climbed to 2,846, with 8,693 people injured over the same period.
As strikes continued, the Israeli army issued urgent evacuation orders to civilians in the villages of Deir al-Zahrani, Jarjouh, and Sajd in the Jezzine area, directing residents to move at least 1,000 meters from their homes immediately.
Hezbollah political council member Mahmoud Qomati signaled no intention of standing down, stating the group would press on until the "full liberation" of Lebanese territory, and warning that any Israeli violation would be met with a response from the resistance.
The militant group separately claimed it had struck gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon with artillery fire, reporting confirmed casualties. It also claimed a direct hit on an Israeli army D9 bulldozer in Bint Jbeil using an attack drone.
The renewed violence unfolded despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that came into force last month, following weeks of cross-border hostilities linked to wider regional tensions set off by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
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